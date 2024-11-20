San Bernardino Clears 150 Encampments at Perris Hill Park, Offers Path to New Beginnings

San Bernardino officials completed a two-day operation to clear a homeless encampment at Perris Hill Park, the city’s largest public green space. The initiative, which involved extensive outreach over the past month, engaged 150 unhoused individuals, with over 30 accepting services such as temporary housing and rehabilitation programs.

“This has been a priority for our city,” said Mayor Helen Tran. “These past two days have been a big success, and I want to thank everyone involved. We have compassionately cleared the park and will be restoring it for use by our residents and families.”

A Coordinated Effort with Comprehensive Services

Months of planning led up to the operation, according to Jeff Kraus, San Bernardino’s Public Information Officer. The city worked closely with its Homeless Outreach Team, contracted service provider Hope the Mission, and the Peace Team—a specialized group including police officers, mental health workers, paramedics, and support animals.

“For the past month, our teams have been out there Monday through Friday, engaging with the encampment,” Kraus said. “We held three outreach events to ensure everyone knew this was coming. Our goal was to document individuals, connect them with services, and provide solutions.”

The operation began at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday. Outreach teams approached each tent, offering residents options to take their belongings, discard them, or store them at the city’s fleet center for up to 90 days. Special accommodations were made for individuals with mobility challenges, including the use of wheelchairs and walkers, and additional time was given to assist them with relocation.

Service providers distributed seven-day vouchers for temporary housing, with extensions available for those participating in rehabilitation or other programs. Shuttles were onsite to help individuals refill prescriptions and transport them to local hotels.

“About 35 people accepted services, including temporary housing and rehabilitation,” Kraus noted. “We’re encouraged by the response, but we recognize that building trust and encouraging participation takes time.”

Animal Services also provided free microchipping and vaccinations for pets, ensuring care for the animals of those experiencing homelessness.

Addressing Safety and Restoring Public Spaces

The city’s efforts at Perris Hill Park reflect its broader commitment to revitalizing public spaces while addressing homelessness compassionately. Perris Hill Park, a 64.4-acre landmark, includes amenities such as the Jerry Lewis Family Swim Center, Fiscalini Baseball Field, the 1,800-seat Roosevelt Bowl, and hiking trails.

However, the encampment had raised concerns over safety and sanitation. Disabled irrigation systems had left the grass dry, and playgrounds and other facilities showed visible signs of neglect. A recent tragic incident further underscored the urgency of action.

San Bernardino Public Works crews replaced mulch, carefully cleared debris, and began restoring irrigation to revitalize the park’s landscaping. New signage was posted outlining park operating hours—sunrise to sunset—along with rules prohibiting camping and enforcement details.

Following the operation, much of the park will remain closed between Saturday, November 16, and Monday, December 1, for additional cleanup, landscaping, and maintenance. Facilities such as the Jerry Lewis Family Swim Center, tennis courts, and Senior Center will remain open during this period.

“This is a high priority,” said Acting City Manager Rochelle Clayton. “We wanted to make sure that our first cleanup went smoothly, and it did. The cleanup only took two days, but this operation has been underway for over a month.”

SBPD helping a homeless man walk his belongings to an on-site vending social service booth.

Future Plans and the Seccombe Lake Vote

City officials emphasized that the Perris Hill Park cleanup is the first of several planned efforts to address homelessness and restore public spaces.

“Our number one intention is to provide services, clean up the park, and ensure it’s a safe and welcoming space for our residents,” Kraus said.

The cleanup also aligns with larger initiatives to invest in public parks. On December 4, the City Council will vote on a $9 million plan to renovate and restore Seccombe Lake Park, funded through federal ARPA grants.

“Our parks are vital community assets, and we are committed to making them safe and accessible for families,” Tran said. “This cleanup is just the beginning. More efforts are on the way.”

Balancing Compassion and Enforcement

The operation highlighted the city’s dual focus on providing resources and enforcing regulations. While the city has faced legal restrictions in enforcing anti-camping ordinances due to court rulings, including Martin v. Boise and Grants Pass v. Johnson, officials stressed their commitment to balancing compassion with accountability.

“There’s a percentage of people who are hesitant to go through the process and live by certain rules,” Kraus said. “But we also saw families who wanted to come home and reconnect. Our teams are working to build trust, which often takes 30 to 50 engagements with individuals before they accept help.”

The operation saw no major incidents and included oversight by the American Civil Liberties Union, which monitored the clearance to ensure the city adhered to its policies. City officials plan to evaluate the operation and incorporate feedback to improve future cleanups.

As the city prepares for additional efforts, residents can expect ongoing updates on homelessness initiatives and park restoration projects.

“This cleanup is a milestone for our community,” Clayton said. “We’re investing heavily in services while ensuring our public spaces remain safe and welcoming for everyone.”