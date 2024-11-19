Cheech Marin Unveils Bronze Statue at The Cheech, Jokes His Friends Were ‘Flabbergasted’ Over the Honor

Cheech Marin, the legendary actor, comedian, and champion of Chicano art, unveiled a bronze statue in his likeness on November 19 outside The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture in downtown Riverside. The sculpture, titled “Meet Me at The Cheech, 2024,” was created by renowned artist Ignacio Gomez and stands as a tribute to Marin’s lifelong dedication to elevating Chicano art on a global stage.

Marin, never one to miss a chance for humor, shared a lighthearted exchange he had with his oldest friend, Kenny, about the statue. “My friends were f**king flabbergasted when they found out I was getting a bronze statue. Kenny said, ‘Bronze statue, huh? Are you going to have hair or no hair?’ And I told him, ‘Since it’s art, I’m going to have hair down to my a**.’” The crowd erupted in laughter, reflecting the camaraderie and charm that Marin is known for.

On a more serious note, Marin expressed his gratitude and vision for the center’s future. “This has been an incredible journey. This collection has such a connection to the community and now to the world. In four years, the Olympics are coming to Los Angeles, and we have to ensure representatives from all around the globe come to The Cheech to see what Chicano art is.”

The unveiling, sponsored by JP Morgan Chase, drew an enthusiastic crowd to the front steps of The Cheech at 3581 Mission Inn Avenue. Held at 10 a.m., the event marked a milestone for the center, which has hosted over 250,000 visitors since its opening in June 2022. The center houses Marin’s extensive 500-piece collection, the largest repository of Chicano art in the world.

Ignacio Gomez, the artist behind the statue, highlighted Marin’s pivotal role in spreading Chicano art far and wide. “Cheech introduced Chicano art, not only to the United States but also overseas. He really did introduce Chicano art to the world. His collection has traveled across the globe, and I’m proud that it has found a home here in Riverside.”

The idea for the statue originated with Ofelia Valdez-Yeager, former President of the Riverside Art Museum Board of Trustees (2022–2023) and chairperson of the Reach for The Cheech campaign (2017–2020). Valdez-Yeager’s vision and leadership were instrumental in raising the funds and rallying support for both The Cheech and the statue.

Marin inside of The Cheech with 300+ attendees, which is open to the public, and located at 3581 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside.

The sculpture’s artist, Ignacio Gomez, pointing to Marin, thanking him for introducing Chicano art to communities across the globe.

City of Riverside Ward 6 Councilman Jim Perry commended the collaboration that brought the sculpture to fruition. “With over 250,000 guests since its opening just over two years ago, The Cheech has become a beacon for the City of Riverside—bringing culture and art to our community and beyond. I want to thank the artist Ignacio Gomez for his work on this wonderful bronze sculpture and Ofelia Valdez-Yeager for championing this campaign. She played a pivotal role in launching the Reach for The Cheech campaign, which made this all possible.”

The bronze sculpture stands proudly in front of The Cheech, immortalizing Marin’s contributions to the arts and his unwavering commitment to ensuring Chicano culture is recognized as a cornerstone of American fine art. Since its establishment, The Cheech has expanded its offerings, recently announcing plans for a Lowrider Museum to further showcase Chicano ingenuity and artistry.

Marin emphasized the importance of making The Cheech a global destination. “This collection belongs to the people. It’s about ensuring the community and the world understand the depth and beauty of Chicano art.”

The Cheech, a partnership between the Riverside Art Museum and the City of Riverside, has cemented its role as a cultural hub, making the November 19 statue unveiling another landmark moment in its remarkable journey.