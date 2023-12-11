San Bernardino Police Save 3-Year-Old from Being Shot by Armed Suspect

San Bernardino Police responded to a call in the 200 block of East 21st Street of a subject armed with a handgun on December 10, 2023, at approximately 8:00 am. According to a very distraught caller, there was a female inside the residence with a gun to the head of her 3-year-old grandson.

When officers arrived, the female suspect walked onto a balcony of the apartment and pointed a gun at one of the officers who had just met the reporting party outside. The female suspect retreated into the apartment where the young child was still located and locked the door.

The reporting party was hysterical as she explained that the female suspect had already shot off the gun inside the residence and stated the baby was not safe with the suspect inside.

Due to the suspect barricading herself with the child inside, the officers had to kick open the door. When the first officer kicked the door open, he saw the female suspect standing on a bed inside the living room with a gun pointed directly at a young child who was seated on the bed right below her.

The child was crying and was in immediate danger of being shot at that moment. The officer fired several rounds at the suspect. The female was wounded, but she kept the gun in her hand. The officer ordered her to drop the firearm. However, she pointed her gun back at the child once more. The officer fired his weapon again to stop the suspect and attempt to save the child’s life. Officers immediately ran and grabbed the baby to get it away from harm. The child was not injured and returned to family members outside the apartment.

Medical aid was rendered to the suspect. However, she succumbed to her injuries at the residence. The suspect was identified as Darvet Brown, a 35-year-old resident of San Bernardino. She was not related to the child, and the motive for her behavior is not fully understood at this time. This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Chavez at Chavez_ed@sbcity.org.