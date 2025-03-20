San Bernardino City Clerk Genoveva Rocha Exits Amid Scrutiny Over Agenda Errors, Replaced by Telicia Lopez

City Clerk Genoveva Rocha is set to depart San Bernardino, marking another high-profile exit from City Hall as the city grapples with ongoing leadership instability. Rocha, who has served as city clerk since August 2020, has accepted a position with the City of Vernon in Los Angeles County.

At the March 19 San Bernardino City Council meeting, (BB&K) City Attorney Albert Maldonado confirmed Rocha’s departure and announced that Chief Deputy City Clerk Telicia Lopez will step in as acting city clerk effective April 5, coinciding with Rocha’s final day in office.

“There was a motion from Councilman Shorett and a second by Councilwoman Knaus, and a unanimous vote to appoint Telicia Lopez as acting city clerk,” Maldonado stated, emphasizing the council’s swift action to fill the vacancy.

Lopez Appointed Acting City Clerk

Lopez, a longtime city employee, has worked for San Bernardino since September 2005 and currently serves as Chief Deputy City Clerk. Before assuming her current role, she was the Business Registration Manager, overseeing regulatory processes for local businesses.

In 2023, Lopez earned $100,900 in base pay, with total compensation, including benefits, reaching $166,208. For comparison, Rocha’s salary in 2023 was $141,515, with total compensation of $221,439.

Mayor Helen Tran acknowledged Lopez’s appointment during the meeting, thanking her for stepping up amid challenging times. “Thank you, Telicia, for stepping up into the role,” Tran said, a remark met with applause from the audience.

Rocha’s transition was first publicly announced by the recruitment agency Bob Murray & Associates on March 5 via Facebook, but many San Bernardino residents remained unaware until the council meeting. Despite her departure, Rocha is expected to stay through the end of March to facilitate a smooth transition.

Former Councilmember Criticizes Clerk’s Office

At the March 10 council meeting, former Councilmember Kimberly Calvin raised concerns about Rocha’s performance, citing persistent mistakes on city council meeting agendas.

“There have been continuous mistakes on the council’s meeting agendas, and I am asking you to be more mindful,” Calvin said, emphasizing the impact of repeated errors on city governance.

Calvin also alleged that Councilmembers Theodore Sanchez and Fred Shorett met with Rocha and her husband for dinner on Valentine’s Day, implying a private political discussion. “To discuss what?” Calvin asked pointedly during public comment, repeating the question for emphasis. She further suggested she could release photos to substantiate her claims if necessary.

City Hall Faces Wave of Exits

Rocha’s departure is the latest in a string of leadership shake-ups within San Bernardino’s administration, fueling concerns about governance and accountability.

In February, former Acting City Manager Rochelle Clayton left for the City of Barstow under contentious circumstances. Clayton, widely expected to be appointed permanently, was reportedly blocked from securing the position by Councilmembers Sanchez and Shorett—adding to perceptions of internal dysfunction and political maneuvering. William Gallardo was appointed Interim Acting City Manager on Feb. 21st, 2025.

Further complicating the city’s leadership struggles, (BB&K) City Attorney Sonia R. Carvalho faced scrutiny over a November 2023 closed-session agenda mishap, in which she allegedly placed her own performance evaluation on the agenda without proper authorization. The November 20 city council meeting descended into chaos, with heated exchanges, accusations of bias, and interruptions that underscored deep divisions within City Hall.

City Clerk’s Office Under Pressure

As San Bernardino continues navigating governance challenges, the role of the city clerk remains critical in ensuring transparency and accountability. The City Clerk’s Office is responsible for maintaining official records, facilitating city council meetings, overseeing elections, and processing ordinances and resolutions. Additionally, the city clerk serves as the filing officer for Statements of Economic Interest and Campaign Statements, making the role essential for ethical compliance and municipal governance.

With Rocha’s departure, the city will soon launch another search for a permanent city clerk—just as it is also seeking a new city manager. Rocha was initially appointed in 2020 after a nine-month national search, making the upcoming recruitment process yet another test of San Bernardino’s ability to stabilize its leadership ranks.

Council to Address Leadership Crisis

As Lopez prepares to assume the acting city clerk role, San Bernardino faces mounting pressure to restore public confidence in its government. With key positions in flux and ongoing allegations of governance failures, the coming months will be pivotal in determining the city’s future.

The next San Bernardino City Council meeting is scheduled for April 2, 5 PM, at the Feldheym Library in downtown.