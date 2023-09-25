San Bernardino County Receives Unprecedented $2 Million Grant from Assemblymember Reyes for Mental Health Facility Upgrades

In a significant move to bolster mental health services in San Bernardino County, the Wellspring Crisis Residential Treatment Center in Fontana has been awarded a $2.5 million grant. The funding, championed by Assembly Majority Leader Emeritus Eloise Gómez Reyes, will be directed towards rehabilitating the facility, ensuring it meets licensing requirements and provides top-tier care for its residents.

The Wellspring Center, contracted by San Bernardino County’s Department of Behavioral Health (DBH), is one of five crisis residential treatment facilities in the County. It is pivotal in providing care for individuals experiencing mental health crises, particularly those grappling with psychosis or at risk of self-harm. With the capacity to serve up to 16 residents at any given time and staff available around the clock, the center offers treatment to 100-120 residents annually. Notably, over 70% of these residents are either experiencing homelessness or are homeless.

“This is a great investment for our vulnerable populations, and it’s important that we continue to assist those with mental health issues with the treatment and services they need,” said Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. “The ultimate goal for the County is that we expand bed capacity. People don’t realize many families are struggling and a significant portion of the homeless population in the County needs these services. The county board of supervisors is doing everything possible to address these critical issues.”

The Wellspring Center Check Presentation is being met with acclaim by the community.

The grant will primarily fund the replacement of the center’s residential appliances with commercial-grade alternatives designed for high-volume use. Given the facility’s high turnover, appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, refrigerators, washers, dryers, and microwaves have seen considerable wear.

“This project reflects our commitment to ensure that individuals in San Bernardino County receive the highest quality of care, especially in a residential environment that will serve as their home for up to 90 days while they are in the program receiving services,” said County Behavioral Health Director Georgina Yoshioka.

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes remarked, “What an honor to present a check for $2.5 million to the residents of San Bernardino County. Knowing that there is a great need for high-quality mental health treatment facilities is vital. I appreciate that the supervisors brought this to my attention. So when we were putting together our budget, I knew where $2 million needed to go, and we could allocate it here. I’m pleased that 100-120 residents receive treatment on-site every year, and that’s something to be proud of. I’m happy to partner with the County on this incredible initiative.”

This grant underscores the County’s commitment to enhancing the quality of care for residents and showcases the administration’s unwavering support for behavioral health and overall resident wellness. For more details on the Department of Behavioral Health services, click here.