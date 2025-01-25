San Bernardino County’s Point-In-Time Count Mobilizes Hundreds to Support Unhoused; Homeless Population Grows by 1%

San Bernardino County mobilized hundreds of volunteers, including members of the Board of Supervisors, Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Josie Gonzales, county employees, community groups, homeless service providers, stakeholders, and individuals, on Jan. 23 to canvass cities, towns, and unincorporated communities. The effort aimed to support the unhoused and collect vital data during the annual Point-In-Time Count (PITC).

“Addressing homelessness is among our top priorities,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman and Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe. “I am extremely grateful to have our county departments, community partners and volunteers come together to make the annual count a successful effort.”

As an added enhancement to this year’s PITC, the Office of Homeless Services (OHS) collaborated with county and community-based service providers to deploy outreach teams to connect the homeless community to supportive services and shelter in real-time.

Board of Supervisors Vice Chair and Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., center, participates in the San Bernardino County Point-In-Time Count of the homeless population on Thursday, Jan. 23.

In addition, a Health and Safety Fair was hosted this morning by OHS and the city of Colton to provide unhoused individuals with access to showers, health and dental exams, vaccinations, behavioral health supportive services, information on animal care services, and assistance with enrolling in Medi-Cal and CalFresh.

“The annual count is more than just about collecting data,” said OHS Chief Marcus Dillard. “It’s also about connecting the homeless community to housing, healthcare, mental health support and other services to help them get back on their feet.”

Data from the 2024 PITC showed the county’s homeless population at 4,237, which grew by 1 percent in 2024, compared to 26 percent in 2023 and 6.6 percent in 2022. Ultimately, last year’s results indicate progress in addressing this issue. The annual count is crucial for securing grant funding to assist individuals who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Results from the 2025 PITC will be shared in the coming months.