San Bernardino Forward Hiring Event: Bridging Gap Between Job Seekers and Employers Amid Worker Shortage and Rising Unemployment Crisis

The San Bernardino Forward Hiring Event is set to take place on March 27th from 10 AM to 2 PM at the New Hope Family Life Center, located at 1505 W Highland Ave., San Bernardino.

This event, organized in collaboration with the Black Chamber of Commerce Inland Empire, Sista’s Making a Difference, Rebound Inland Empire Reentry Services, and San Bernardino County Workforce Development, aims to connect over 300 job seekers with potential employers to address the ongoing worker shortage despite the rising unemployment rate in California.

Recent data from California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) indicates that unemployment increased to 4.9 percent in November 2023, highlighting a worker shortage amidst rising unemployment rates. Ronnie Miller, the founder of Sista’s Making a Difference and a member of the Black Chamber of Commerce Inland Empire, shared insights into the current employment landscape. “I believe there is a disconnect between businesses and job seekers, with many applications on job hosting platforms not progressing from the business side of things,” Miller explained.

This event is designed to benefit both employers and the community by removing barriers that job seekers may face. “I take pride in this event because I eliminate all barriers. We have connected with a clothing closet to provide attendees with job interview-ready clothing, and many of the businesses and agencies attending are second-chance employers; assisting with transportation and childcare” said Miller. She also highlighted the convenience for employers, stating, “Hosting a job fair during the week can be tough because staffing is limited, but with us hosting, this eliminates all the coordinating efforts for employers.”

Miller shared a success story from a previous hiring event, emphasizing the positive impact on both employers and community members. “I get emails from employers telling me they enjoyed the atmosphere and the positive energy at the hiring event. Just yesterday, I got a call from an employer I work with, and many tell me how they hired employees from the job fair. We aim to get individuals hired with jobs that are actual careers with health and financial benefits and enrichment opportunities for the youth.”

The San Bernardino Forward Hiring Event promises to be a significant opportunity for job seekers and employers alike, with confirmed employers including the City of San Bernardino, Akoma Unity Center, 360 Human Services, Redlands Unified School District, Riverside Sheriff Department, and many more.

To participate as an employer email ronnie@bccinlandempire.com and to register as a job seeker, visit shorturl.at/aFJX8.