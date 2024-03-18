Rep. Aguilar Pins Deaf Jet Engine Mechanic Chon Calderilla and 26 Other IE Veterans for Service in Vietnam War

It was an uplifting afternoon at the Colton VFW on March 18, as Rep. Pete Aguilar hosted a commemoration ceremony for Inland Empire Vietnam War veterans, bestowing upon them a symbol of national gratitude. As part of the national Vietnam Veterans Commemoration, 27 veterans were presented with the Vietnam Veterans Lapel Pin, a token provided by the Department of Defense, in a heartfelt gesture acknowledging their sacrifices.

“Today, I’m here at the Colton VFW, and we honored 27 veterans and gave them each a commemorative pin that was passed and authorized by Congress as a way to acknowledge and appreciate the work of our service members,” stated Rep. Aguilar. He emphasized the significance of the event, adding, “So many of them were sent to Vietnam and had horrific experiences, so we’re making sure we honor them around the country and I’m so grateful that we’re able to do so here in Colton.”

Among the veterans was Chon Calderilla of Colton, a Vietnam Veteran who served as a jet engine mechanic from 1960 to 1964. “They sent me over to Africa and I lost my hearing; today I’m 100 percent disabled,” shared Calderilla, reflecting on the sacrifices he made during his service. “When jets are in the sky you can hear them from the ground, now imagine that sound in front of your face for four years.”

He also expressed his excitement about the recognition, saying, “It’s exciting and an honor to receive this pin, I’ve seen this guy (Rep. Aguilar) around the Inland Empire and on TV, so just to meet him was exciting.”

The ceremony not only provided a platform for honoring the veterans’ service but also offered an opportunity for reflection on the Vietnam War, a conflict that remains a significant part of American history. It was the longest and one of the most unpopular American wars of the 20th century, resulting in nearly 60,000 American deaths and an estimated 2 million Vietnamese deaths.

As the nation approaches National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, events like these serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who served in Vietnam. They also underscore the importance of acknowledging and appreciating the contributions of our veterans, ensuring that their bravery and service are never forgotten.

For information on social services for veterans, call San Bernardino County Veterans Affairs at (909)382-3290 or visit sbcounty.gov.