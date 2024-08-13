San Bernardino Reimagines Downtown: Two New Murals ‘Dream’ and ‘The Breezeway’ Unveiled to Celebrate Art and Community

In a vibrant celebration of art and community, Realicore Real Estate, owned by David Friedman, hosted the unveiling and ribbon-cutting of two striking new murals in the heart of Downtown San Bernardino on August 12. The murals, titled “Dream” and “The Breezeway,” now adorn the westside wall of FIRE Mariscos, Wings, Ribs on W. Court Street and The Breezeway, located en route to Viva La Boba, respectively.

The Breezeway mural, created by local artist Arturo Orellana, holds deep historical significance. “We went with a ’50s Chevy theme to honor the legacy of Route 66 and its deep roots in San Bernardino. The sunset and the two infamous palm trees, which originally stood here, symbolize that with the right communication and leadership, anything is possible in our community,” Orellana explained. The mural, which is a paid commission by Realicore Real Estate, replaces a previous mural that had been in place for 20 years. Orellana credited David Friedman and Realicore Real Estate for supporting local artists and preserving the city’s rich history through art. “This reimagined mural represents our past while looking forward to the future,” he added.

Mayor Helen Tran was among the nearly 100 attendees at the event, expressing her excitement about the new additions to the city. “When I walked down here and saw these murals, I got goosebumps. This is powerful and captivating,” she said. Referring to the mural on the wall of FIRE Mariscos, Tran added, “I told Adam, look where she is looking — she’s looking up. DREAM. Dream what downtown San Bernardino can be and will be.”

The “Dream” mural, painted by artist Adam Aguilar, is the first installment of an ongoing mural project called “Change Of Thought,” partially funded by a Visual and Performing Arts Grant from the San Bernardino City Parks and Recreation Department. Aguilar’s mural features a woman gazing skyward with the word “DREAM” subtly painted in the background, symbolizing the potential and future aspirations for the city.

“My art is always inspired by the Inland Empire,” Aguilar shared. “Through this project, I realized how challenging it is for business owners to allow murals on their buildings, many don’t understand the benefit a mural can bring to their business and community. So thank you to FIRE, Mariscos, Wings, Ribs for seeing the value in this community mural.”

Muralist Adam Aguilar receiving a certificate of recognition from Mayor Helen Tran for his “Dream” mural, which he says may inspire a “change of thought” amongst visitors.

Muralist Arturo Orellana and David Friedman cutting the ribbon on the Realicore Real Estate commissioned “The Breezeway” mural amongst members of the community.

The “DREAM” mural is a powerful piece located on the west side of FIRE Mariscos, Wings, Ribs in downtown San Bernardino.

Aguilar hopes that “Dream” will be the first of many murals in the area, changing the way people perceive their surroundings. “It’s meant to inspire change in the community, much like picking up trash can become a habit,” he said. “The bright orange in the mural represents a sunset, while the blue letters spell out ‘DREAM’ over the sky.”

Representatives from Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. and Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh were also in attendance, presenting letters of recognition to both artists for their contributions to the city’s cultural landscape.

The murals, now permanent fixtures in Downtown San Bernardino, are open to the public and can be viewed at 426 W. Court St., San Bernardino, CA. Parking is available across or along the street, and visitors are encouraged to enjoy local food and boba drinks at FIRE Mariscos, Wings, Ribs, and Viva La Boba while taking in the new art.

As the city continues to evolve, these murals serve as a reminder of the power of art to reimagine and inspire a community, one brushstroke at a time.