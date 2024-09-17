Poll Reveals Nearly 80% of Inland Empire Latinos Struggle to Find Affordable Housing as Hispanic Heritage Month Commences

A groundbreaking poll from the UC Berkeley Possibility Lab and Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS) has shed light on the difficulties faced by Latino voters in the Inland Empire. The survey, commissioned by the CIELO Fund at the Inland Empire Community Foundation, revealed that nearly 80% of Latino registered voters report challenges in securing affordable housing, signaling a pressing issue in one of California’s fastest-growing regions.

The poll, which surveyed 227 Latino voters in the Inland Empire, is the first of its kind to focus specifically on the experiences of the region’s Latino community in accessing basic resources such as housing, eldercare, education, and childcare. While there were positive findings regarding access to essentials like clean water and internet, many respondents expressed serious concerns over the rising cost of living.

“The polling suggests a clear picture of resilience and some challenges for Latino communities in the Inland Empire,” said Jesse Melgar, Founder and Chair of the CIELO Fund. “While many IE Latino registered voters report accessibility to essentials like clean water, safety, and the internet, the difficulty in securing affordable housing, jobs, and family care remains challenging.”

In fact, the survey reveals that 70% of respondents struggle to find healthy, affordable food, while 65% and 63% report difficulties securing affordable eldercare and childcare, respectively. The poll’s results paint a complex picture of resource accessibility, with 61% of voters indicating that finding good jobs in the Inland Empire remains a significant obstacle.

“These insights underscore the urgent need for targeted investments that ensure all Latinos in our region can thrive,” Melgar added.

The findings also highlight stark disparities between Latino voters and their White counterparts in the Inland Empire. For example, Latino voters were 19 percentage points more likely than White voters to face difficulty accessing affordable food and were 15 percentage points more likely to struggle with securing good jobs. These gaps in resource accessibility signal the need for greater policy intervention.

“The Inland Empire is one of California’s most resilient and fastest-growing regions, and the opportunities and challenges that confront these communities, particularly its majority Latino population, matter,” said Amy E. Lerman, Executive Director of the Possibility Lab and Professor of Public Policy & Political Science at UC Berkeley. “This polling brief shows where Inland Latinos find ease accessing essentials like water, safety, and internet, but also that housing, jobs, and family care are more challenging to find or afford.”

Another key issue highlighted by the poll is energy affordability. Over half of the respondents (55%) reported difficulties in accessing affordable energy to power and heat their homes.

The poll’s results offer a vital look at the challenges faced by Latino communities in the region, offering critical insights that could shape future policy and funding decisions. The survey’s release comes at a pivotal moment, as advocates push for more substantial investments in housing, jobs, and family care infrastructure to support Latino communities not only in the Inland Empire but throughout California.

“The data suggests that Latino voters find it more difficult than others to access basic resources and meet the increasing cost of living in the state, including the Inland Empire,” said IGS Co-Director G. Cristina Mora. “We should keep in mind that these are likely low-bound estimates of felt need, and that the actual need among Latinos as a whole (registered and non-registered residents) is likely higher than reported here.”

As Latino Heritage Month approaches, this poll serves as a stark reminder of the gaps that remain in achieving equity for the Inland Empire’s Latino population, and the need for a renewed focus on addressing these critical challenges.