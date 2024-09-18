Highland Lowe’s Builds Study Space for Highlanders Boxing Club in Eight-Hour Service Project

Highland’s Lowe’s team completed a community service project on Saturday, building a dedicated study space for athletes at the Highlanders Boxing Club (HBC). The project, made possible by a $10,000 grant from Lowe’s, is now providing San Bernardino and Highland athletes with a place to study and receive homework assistance at the gym’s new indoor space behind the gym, located at 26127 Sixth St., Highland.

The space, referred to as “the barn shed,” was built by a crew of 10 Lowe’s associates who volunteered eight hours of their time to construct the room behind the boxing gym. The project is part of Lowe’s corporate initiative to complete 100 community service projects across the country.

“This organization went through our corporate community program and was selected for a grant,” said Jorge Lopez, store manager at Highland Lowe’s. “Every store picks a project in their community. We’ve built gardens at preschools and painted classrooms, and today, we’re excited to support the young athletes here at Highlanders Boxing Club by building them a space for homework and studying.”

Highlanders Boxing Club founder Tony Cifuentes spearheaded the project after securing the $10,000 grant from Lowe’s. His vision for the gym extends beyond athletic training, aiming to provide a space where student-athletes can also focus on their education.

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes attended the event and applauded Cifuentes for his dedication to improving both the athletic and academic opportunities for local youth. She also commended Lowe’s for their swift and meaningful contribution.

“Tony’s commitment to elevating the young athletes in this community through boxing and education is commendable,” Reyes said. “And today, thanks to the hard work of Lowe’s volunteers, these athletes now have a place where they can study and pursue their academic goals in addition to their athletic training.”

EVWD Governing Board Member David Smith watching the Lowe’s team build the study space on September 7th, 2024.

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes honoring key players of the service project with certificates of recognition.

East Valley Water District Governing Board Members David Smith and Chris Carrillo were also present. Smith, who has long been an advocate for youth sports in San Bernardino and Highland, praised both the boxing club and Lowe’s for their contributions to the community.

“I’ve been involved in youth sports for over four decades throughout San Bernardino and Highland. Highlanders Boxing Club has been a priority for myself and organizations like the Rotary Club of San Bernardino North because of its commitment to transforming the lives of the youth in our community,” Smith said.

“Lowe’s has always been committed to community service and has hosted many Highland Chamber and East Valley Water District events that directly benefit the community. For example, today they’re building a classroom for HBC student-athletes to study or do homework after school and before training,” concluded Smith.

Lowe’s remains committed to ongoing community service efforts, with Highland’s location frequently hosting events in partnership with local organizations like the Highland Chamber of Commerce and the East Valley Water District. The barn shed project adds to their growing list of contributions aimed at benefiting the Inland community.