San Bernardino Valley College Earns Official Designation as a Black-Serving Institution 

San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) has been officially designated as a Black-Serving Institution (BSI) by the Black-Serving Institution Governing Board, a national advisory body whose work is administered through the CSU Statewide Central Office for the Advancement of Black Student Success.

The milestone recognizes SBVC’s longstanding commitment to advancing Black student success, equity, and belonging. BJ Snowden, interim executive director of the central office, conveyed the board’s decision in a letter and praised SBVC’s leadership and contributions to statewide equity efforts.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on this significant milestone,” Snowden wrote in the letter to SBVC President Gilbert J. Contreras, PhD. “Your institution’s work has helped to shape a more just and responsive educational landscape for Black students across California, and we are deeply appreciative of your ongoing efforts.”



New Statewide Designation

The BSI designation is a newly developed recognition in California that identifies colleges that enroll a significant proportion of Black students and demonstrate intentional, measurable commitment to their success. SBVC is among the first community colleges in California to receive this designation.



“Embracing our identity as a Black-Serving Institution is a San Bernardino Valley College priority and we are elated to earn the official designation. It reflects our collective identity and the intentional work of our faculty, classified professionals, and managers,” Contreras said. “Being recognized as a Black-Serving Institution affirms our long-standing commitment to equity and to creating an environment where Black students are supported, valued, and empowered to succeed. It is especially meaningful as we celebrate our centennial year. Valley Up!”



Campuswide Leadership and Collaboration

SBVC’s designation was made possible through the work of the Black-Serving Institution Task Force that was created by President Contreras during the Fall of 2024, whose members led research, planning, student engagement, and equity-centered strategies throughout the process. The task force includes: Veada Benjamin, Anthony Blacksher, Nia Bowens-Mcleod, Keynasia Buffong, Lorrie Burnham, Davena Burns-Peters, Brianna Cunningham, April Dale, Aida Gil, Keenan Giles, James Griffin, Ernest Guillen, Yvonne Gutierrez-Sandoval, Kimberly Jefferson, Stephanie Lewis, Gabriel Martinez, Amanda Moody, Maria Notarangelo, Garry Parker, Carmen Rodriguez, Kirk Rogers, Christian Sarfo-Poku, Ayanna Spivey, and Daniele Smith.

What Comes Next

In January, SBVC will receive a comprehensive information packet from the CSU Statewide Central Office for the Advancement of Black Student Success. The packet will outline expectations, opportunities, reporting requirements, and resources associated with the BSI designation.



A Milestone in SBVC’s Centennial Year

Now celebrating its centennial year (1926-2026), SBVC marks the BSI designation as a historic milestone that underscores the college’s mission to foster excellence, equity, and opportunity for all students, Contreras said. “For a century, the Black community has meant so much to Valley College and Valley College has meant so much to the Black community. This honor highlights our unwavering dedication to creating spaces where Black students feel seen, supported, and empowered to thrive.”