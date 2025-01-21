January 23, 2025

San Bernardino Valley Unanimously Selects Jose Velasquez as New Division I Director

2 days ago Community News

Jose Velasquez stands with the Board, his family, County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., and Rialto Mayor Joe Baca Sr. as he is officially welcomed as the new Director for Division 1 of San Bernardino Valley.

San Bernardino Valley is pleased to announce the unanimous selection of Jose Velasquez as the new Director for Division 1. Following a transparent and inclusive selection process that included interviews open to the public and streamed online, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Velasquez to the seat left vacant by the passing of Dr. June Hayes.

Mr. Velasquez brings over 15 years of leadership in the water industry, with a proven track record in financial stewardship and public transparency. As a seasoned finance professional, he has managed critical district operations, including budgeting, investment management, and infrastructure planning.

Board President T. Milford Harrison praised the quality of the candidates who participated in the process. “We had six strong and highly qualified candidates interview for this important position,” said President Harrison. “After careful consideration, we ultimately selected Jose Velasquez for his outstanding leadership qualities. We are confident he will serve our Agency with distinction.”

In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Velasquez has a long history of community involvement, including serving as a head coach for the Rialto Youth Soccer League and as an active member of organizations such as the Government Finance Officers Association and the California Special Districts Association.

“As a lifelong resident of this region, I am deeply honored to be appointed as the Director for Division 1,” said Mr. Velasquez. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the Board, staff, and our communities as San Bernardino Valley continues its mission to support a sustainable, resilient future for our region.”

San Bernardino Valley congratulates Mr. Velasquez on his appointment and welcomes his contributions to the region, reaffirming the Agency’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and community-focused leadership.

