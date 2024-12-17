Operation Giving Delivers Hope: Colton PD and Community Bring Holiday Magic to Over 300 Children at ARMC

Smiles lit up the halls of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) on Tuesday morning as Santa Claus, escorted by Colton Police officers, delivered more than 300 gifts to children undergoing treatment and their loved ones. For the 13th consecutive year, “Operation Giving” brought warmth, joy, and a bit of holiday magic to young patients and their families during an otherwise challenging time.

Santa, played by Colton Joint Unified School District Board Member Israel Fuentes, posed for photos in the hospital’s main lobby before leading a heartfelt procession through the hospital, stopping in rooms on every floor — including the newborn and NICU units — to personally deliver gifts. SWAT trucks and other police vehicles parked at the entrance served as a powerful symbol of community unity and support.

“This is about bringing hope and smiles to children who need it most,” said Colton PD Public Information Officer Sgt. Mike Sandoval. “Seeing Santa walk into their room, gifts in hand, lights up their faces in a way that words can’t describe. It’s a tough time for so many of our families, and we’re here to show them they’re not alone.”

The presents, donated by Colton residents and through a dedicated toy drive at Colton Walmart, were hand-wrapped by Colton PD’s sworn officers and professional staff. Volunteers across the department worked tirelessly to collect, prepare, and distribute the gifts, ensuring that no child was forgotten.

Colton Police Chief Anthony Vega joined the heartwarming effort, holding a newborn baby (with permission from the family) while Santa’s gentle knocks brought smiles to children waking up in their hospital beds.

Colton PD sworn officers and staff, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center nurses and staff, volunteers, and Santa Claus come together for a group photo after delivering gifts and joy to young patients and their families.

A Colton PD officer fist bumping a patient at ARMC after receiving a plush Stitch from the Disney film Lilo & Stitch.

Colton Police Chief Anthony Vega visits a newborn and their parents in the maternity ward, spreading holiday cheer during the 13th annual Operation Giving.

“It’s more than just delivering gifts — it’s about creating moments of joy and connection,” Sandoval added. “We couldn’t do this without our partners at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Walmart, and, most importantly, the incredible generosity of our community.”

For the families and patients, Operation Giving provided a bright spot amid medical challenges, serving as a reminder that kindness and compassion remain at the heart of the holiday season.

For those interested in contributing to Operation Giving next year, contact Officer Nilda Campos at (909) 370-5000 or via email at ncampos@coltonca.gov.