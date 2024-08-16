At his job interview back in 2017, conductor candidate Anthony Parnther articulated his dream of a full youth orchestra in San Bernardino. He spoke of a platform for the region’s best young musicians who would showcase the work of new and underrepresented composers and how meaningful that could be for both the participants and those in attendance to experience their work.

That dream has finally come to fruition, and auditions for the San Bernardino Symphony Youth Orchestra will be held in just a few weeks, but it was a long road to arrive at this point.

As local music lovers will remember, Mr. Parnther did not become San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra Maestro Parnther until 2019 and was only able to lead three concerts before the pandemic shut down all performance venues for over two years. Battling their way back to into the hearts of potential ticket holders post-pandemic has been a challenge for all orchestras, and resources were scarce… certainly too scarce to begin an initiative as significant as a youth orchestra.

However, when former Symphony Board Member Dr. Nicholas Bratcher, who was at the time head of bands at California State University San Bernardino (CSUSB), suggested a Youth Wind Ensemble, a spark was ignited. The narrow focus was less resource-heavy and with donated space from San Bernardino Valley College, a group of 17 students met weekly to rehearse. That group quickly grew and when Dr. Bratcher left to take a promotion out of state, had reached 77 participants and their concerts were performed to standing-room-only audiences.

Based on the success of this program, parents asked if there would be other ensembles available for their strings, brass, and percussion students, and while those requests were considered, the scarcity of mission-relevant music was a significant consideration, as were the various complexities of holding multiple rehearsals and multiple concerts.

The answer, of course, came back to the Maestro’s goal: a youth symphony orchestra for string, woodwind, brass, percussion, harp, and keyboard.

Setting the Stage

Considerable foundational work had been previously completed for the Ensemble, including the establishment of an oversight committee, the venue partnership, and the development of a detailed participant handbook; but, new repertoire, leadership, and focus were still needed.

The Symphony looked within once again, and invited Dr. Lucy Lewis, a former Board Member and substitute Orchestra player, to consider the role of Director. Lewis, Professor of Violin/Viola and Director of Orchestral Studies at CSUSB, was quick to accept.

Explained Dr. Lewis, “We are exceptionally proud of our Inland Empire youth, and are excited to be launching the San Bernardino Symphony Youth Orchestra as a creative space for motivated young musicians to further develop their talents. This ensemble will provide students with a nurturing environment that both challenges and inspires them to the highest standards of music-making and professionalism, while simultaneously bringing the community together to support quality music education.”

Dr. Lewis suggested Veronica Manzanera, who had conducted a piece at the December 2023 San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra concert, as Assistant Conductor.

“It is a distinct pleasure to be sharing the podium with Maestra Manzanera who is a San Bernardino native and recent graduate of the Music Department at CSUSB where she served as the principal oboist of the CSUSB Symphony Orchestra, and was my assistant in the orchestral program,” shared Dr. Lewis.

Added Manzanera, “I am so excited to be taking part in the development of the San Bernardino Symphony Youth Orchestra. As a life-long resident of the San Bernardino community, I am thrilled that there is now an ensemble so close to home where students can expand their musicianship. The establishment of this youth symphony orchestra truly demonstrates our community’s advancements in the arts, and specifically, music education. I am extremely grateful to have this opportunity to serve my community and to contribute to the growth of young musicians in the Inland Empire.”

Auditions Scheduled

Placement in the San Bernardino Youth Symphony Orchestra will be determined at auditions which will be held on Wednesday, August 28 and September 4, 2024, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at San Bernardino Valley College in North Hall, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue in San Bernardino. The deadline to sign up for an audition on Wednesday, August 28, is Tuesday, August 27, 11:59 p.m. The deadline to sign up for an audition on Wednesday, September 4, is Tuesday, September 3, 11:59 p.m. Sign-ups must be scheduled through the Symphony’s website at https://www.sanbernardinosymphony.org/symphony-youth-orchestra.

Auditioners must be students ranging from ages fourteen to eighteen from the Inland Empire, Coachella Valley, and surrounding areas. Auditions will be held for flute/piccolo, clarinet/bass clarinet, oboe/English horn, bassoon/contrabassoon, alto/tenor saxophone, French horn, trumpet, tenor/bass trombone, euphonium, tuba, percussion, harp, keyboard, violin, viola, cello, and double bass.

All auditioners should prepare a three-octave scale and arpeggio (two-octave for brass and double bassists) in the key of the student’s choosing, along with one piece or excerpt that the auditioner feels best represents their current playing level. Auditioners should also prepare for a sight-reading which will be given in the audition.

Orientation for those accepted will take place on September 8. Thereafter, the San Bernardino Symphony Youth Orchestra will rehearse Sundays from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at San Bernardino Valley College in North Hall, Room 164. Their first concert will take place at the San Bernardino Valley College Auditorium on Sunday, December 15 at 3 p.m.

Concluded Lewis, “We are honored to have the opportunity to nurture the next generation of young orchestral musicians in San Bernardino, and we hope you will join us, if not in the ensemble, then at a concert!”

For more information, please contact SBSYO@sanbernardinosymphony.org.