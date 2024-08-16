In a special celebration on August 13th, San Bernardino County broke ground on the Kessler Park Dream Field. Representatives from the Bloomington Municipal Advisory Council, Bloomington Little League, and community were present to celebrate the momentous occasion.

“I had the vision for creating a Dream Field for our families right here in Bloomington,” said Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. “If other cities can have one, then this community is just as deserving of a field where kids can hit home runs, where parents can cheer from the stands, and the community can make lasting memories.”

The $3.1 million investment will feature 42,700 square feet of turf, an 18-foot-high, 120-foot-long blue monster, and a batting cage, among other improvements. This project represents a significant enhancement to Bloomington’s recreational facilities, providing a state-of-the-art environment for both players and spectators alike. The upgrades will not only improve the experience for young athletes but also create a vibrant space where families and friends can come together to enjoy America’s favorite pastime.

“I’ve spent the past 6 years of my life on this field,” shared Bloomington Little League player, Sharilyn Bliss. “I’ve grown up here, made memories here and I’m so excited to have an even better space for my teammates and me to play on.”

This extraordinary project would not have been possible without the leadership of Supervisor Baca, Jr., and the Board of Supervisors, the dedicated efforts of San Bernardino County’s Public Works Department – Special Districts, and the unwavering support of the Bloomington MAC and Bloomington Little League. This collaboration has made dreams into reality.