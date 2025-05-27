SBVC’s 99th Commencement Honors Largest Graduating Class at San Manuel Stadium: “Diversity Still Matters”

San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) celebrated a milestone 99th commencement ceremony on Friday, May 23, at San Manuel Stadium—home of the Inland Empire 66ers—where a record-breaking 1,765 students earned associate degrees or certificates, with nearly half receiving two or more.

The commencement, which began at 9 a.m., opened with a presentation by the Colton High School Color Guard and a powerful rendition of the National Anthem by student alumna Jessi Rachel Ko. With more than 800 graduates walking the stage and an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 family members and supporters in the stands, the two-hour ceremony drew such a crowd that the entry line at one point stretched all the way to South G Street.

SBVC President Gilbert J. Contreras delivered a rousing keynote, celebrating the diversity, resilience, and academic excellence of the Class of 2025—the largest graduating class in SBVC’s history.

“Class of 2025, you are truly special. Almost half of our graduates are earning two or more degrees. Many of you are the first in your families to earn a college degree,” Contreras said. “Our graduates today include veterans, undocumented students, those living with disabilities, mothers, fathers, housing-insecure individuals, and those returning to school. You are as diverse as the communities we live in.”

“We remind the world that diversity still matters. San Bernardino still matters,” he continued. “We accept 100 percent of the best and brightest at SBVC. You are a story of success in one of the most uncertain times in world history. You are a story of hope—hope that our graduates will elevate this nation based on truth and love.”

Denise Sandoval, Psychology and Social and Behavioral Sciences Graduate Adam Sandoval, and Alex Sandoval outside of the San Manuel Stadium after the ceremony.

“Have the courage to be you—throughout life, choose to counter untruth with truth. Don’t allow fake news—or fake news about fake news—to confuse you. Push back against all doubt.”

Contreras also acknowledged the Indigenous roots of the college’s location, stating:

“Our histories and stories are intertwined in this space. By sharing them in culturally appropriate ways, San Bernardino Valley College commits to honor, celebrate, and provide awareness of our Indigenous neighbors and partners,” he said, recognizing the ancestral homeland of the Serrano people.

Chancellor Diana Z. Rodriguez of the San Bernardino Community College District followed with words of encouragement and a challenge to pay their educational experience forward.

“SBVC belongs to you. Valley College is your home away from home. You belong here and you will always belong here,” said Rodriguez. “You can come back at any time—for professional development classes or to visit your favorite professors. Because once a Wolverine, always a Wolverine.”

“Find one person who thinks college isn’t for them and show them that it is. Bring them to Valley College, show them around, and help them believe that they also belong here.”

President Gilbert J. Contreras, Chancellor Diana Z. Rodriguez, and student speaker Jesse Chavez-Cordova lead the processional alongside SBCCD Board of Trustees and dignitaries at SBVC’s 99th commencement ceremony.

This year’s commencement also highlighted major academic achievements:

278 students graduated with highest honors



223 students earned a 4.0 GPA



56 student veterans received degrees



45 seniors from Middle College High School earned an associate degree or higher



Graduates hailed from across the Inland Empire, with the top five cities represented being San Bernardino, Rialto, Highland, Colton, and Fontana.

The theme of opening doors for others—creating opportunity and access—resonated throughout the event, with speakers encouraging students to uplift their communities and be a source of inspiration.

Among the ceremony’s most notable speakers was Jesse Chavez-Cordova, a graduating student, community advocate, and former two-term city council member for the City of Highland. In 2016, Chavez-Cordova made history as the youngest openly gay, first-generation Latino elected to public office in Highland, serving eight years before stepping down in November 2024 to finish his education at SBVC.

He is now preparing to transfer to California State University, San Bernardino, where he will major in Strategic Communications with a Pre-Law minor.

An estimated 4,000-5,000 attendees gathering at San Manuel Stadium for SBVC’s 99th Commencement Ceremony.

Chavez-Cordova credited SBVC for helping him “find his voice, his direction, and the confidence to lead with purpose.”

Another graduate who embodied the ceremony’s spirit of perseverance was Andrea Feodorov, a 72-year-old English major from Hemet, who graduated with honors. A native of New York, Feodorov said she chose to enroll at SBVC after being diagnosed with cancer.

“You’re never too old for school,” she said. “I got diagnosed with cancer and had two choices—watch reruns of Green Acres or go to school. I chose school.”

Feodorov credited Creative Writing with Mary Copeland as her favorite class and expressed appreciation for mentor Judy Joshua at UC Riverside, where she will now pursue her bachelor’s degree, followed by a master’s and launching her own business.

As SBVC nears its 100th anniversary, the Class of 2025 stands as a living legacy—resilient, bold, and ready to lead.

SBVC Alumna Madison Barrera and IECN Co-publisher Denise Berver greeting one another after the ceremony.