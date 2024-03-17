School of Medicine Class of 2024 Receives Residency Placements During Annual Match Day Ceremony

As the clock struck 9 a.m. today, fourth-year medical students at Loma Linda University (LLU) eagerly opened their envelopes, revealing their future specialties and residency training locations as part of the annual Match Day ceremonies.

Fourth-year medical students across the county participate in Match Day every year on the third Friday in March, an event of the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP). After months of applications and interviews, over 44,000 applicants across the world learned today where and in what specialties they will train.

Kevin Codorniz, MD, associate dean of clinic education at LLU School of Medicine, who graduated from the school in 2005, addressed students and their families, saying that 58% of LLU medical students will remain in California, 35% of whom matched at Loma Linda University Health.

Others will start their residencies at numerous programs across the nation, including Mayo Clinic Rochester and Arizona, UCLA, University of California San Francisco, UC Irvine, and University of Colorado.

The program included remarks from deans and student leadership before an official countdown was held to find out where the medical students will be assigned for the next three to seven years, depending on their medical specialty.