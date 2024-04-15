Spectrum Joins Mayor Acquanetta Warren to Award $2,500 to the Eagel Church & Food Ministry

Spectrum today announced a donation of $2,500 to the Eagel Church & Food Ministry through the company’s employee-driven grants program that recognizes the value of community service, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

The Eagel Church & Food Ministry is a food bank located in the Inland Empire that has been serving the community’s needs for the past six years. This is the third Spectrum Employee Community Grant awarded to the nonprofit since 2021, bringing the total donation to $4,500 for the organization from Charter Communications.

“We are honored to receive financial support over the years from Spectrum,” said Ralph Herrera, Director of Eagel Church & Food Ministry. “It is our continued mission to do our part in helping end hunger. The support of all our donors make it possible to continue our mission.”

The Spectrum Employee Community Grant award was presented to the Eagel Church & Food Ministry at their drive-thru food distribution in Fontana on April 13 alongside Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren. The funding will provide additional food for families in need as well as securing additional food sources.

“I extend my gratitude to Spectrum for their ongoing dedication to our community’s welfare and donation to the Eagel Church & Food Ministry,” said Mayor Acquanetta Warren. “I also want to thank Ralph Herrera and Rainier Cordova for their united advocacy and commitment to serving our community.”

Spectrum Residential Connectivity Sales Specialist Rainier Cordova nominated the Eagel Church & Food Ministry for the grant.

Mayor Acquanetta Warren helped hand out food during the drive-through food distribution in Fontana.

“I am grateful to be working at Spectrum, a company that cares about their employees and also helps the communities we serve by giving grants to those in need,” said Cordova. “I’ve been volunteering and advocating for Eagel Ministry for several years. This funding will make a difference to those in need in and around the Fontana area, who will truly appreciate the support.”

Earlier this year, Charter announced its commitment to award $2.5 million over the next five years to local nonprofits through Spectrum Employee Community Grants. Charter pledges to support a minimum of 500 nonprofit organizations across its 41-state service area, impacting more than 70,000 community members, through 2028.

“Spectrum Employee Community Grants support local nonprofits that hold a meaningful connection to the Spectrum employees who nominate them, and to the communities they serve,” said Wally Bakare, Regional Vice President, Field Operations, at Charter Communications Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity products and services. “Looking forward to the next five years, we’re increasing our investment in the program, in support of our employees’ dedication to volunteer work and vital community organizations that enhance the lives of local residents.”

Launched in 2019, Spectrum Employee Community Grants support nonprofits nominated by employees with a personal connection to the organization through at least one year of their own volunteer work, including nearly $200,000 in grants in California to date. Recipients deliver a broad range of critical social services to underserved community members, including food pantries, homeless shelters, clothing distribution, job training for veterans and paying overdue rent and utility bills for those in crisis.

More information about Spectrum Community Employee Grants is available here.