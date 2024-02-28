The Verdict Is In: Poly High School Wins 2024 Riverside County Mock Trial Competition

After seven rounds of legal wrangling, the team of students from Poly High School in the Riverside Unified School District defeated Notre Dame High School in the finals of the 2024 Riverside County Mock Trial Competition at the Riverside Historic Courthouse (4050 Main Street, Riverside).

For the finals, Poly represented the Prosecution, and Notre Dame argued for the Defense. Martin Luther King High School and Chaparral High School shared third place.

Poly High School will represent the region at the California Mock Trial Competition March 22-24 in Los Angeles. The state winner will advance to the National Mock Trial that will be held May 2-5 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Mock Trial involves students arguing cases in front of real judges, while being scored by practicing attorneys. The competition is open to all students in grades 9 through 12 enrolled in public and private high schools in Riverside County. Teams consist of 8-25 students filling the courtroom roles of defense and prosecution attorneys, witnesses, clerks, and more.

Attorneys, judges, and legal professionals from across Riverside County are among the 14,000 students who have participated in Mock Trial now in its 42nd year of competition. The month-long competition featuring 22 high school teams is sponsored by Riverside County Superior Courts, the Riverside County Bar Association, and the Riverside County Office of Education.

The fictional case materials provide the facts and legal background for this year’s trial, People v. Clark. Sunshine Medical Components (SMC) Chief Executive Officer, Kieran Sunshine, was found murdered in a hotel room with apparent stab wounds from a small saber used to open champagne bottles. A plot to commit fraud against the SMC board of directors surfaced, and the prosecution believes this was a motive for the murder. However, multiple executives at SMC—both of whom are family members of the deceased chief executive—may also have had motive or involvement. A review of the forensic evidence, collection techniques, and the legality of technology-focused warrants, will contribute to the fictitious trial.

In the 2023 Riverside County Mock Trial finals, Murrieta Valley High School defeated Martin Luther King High School to secure the championship for the first time in school history. Third place was shared by Notre Dame High School and Hemet High School.

For additional details on Mock Trial, visit www.rcoe.us/student-events/mock-trial.