Time for Change Foundation seeks to combat women and children homelessness by raising $1 million, here’s how you can help

Time for Change Foundation’s 21st Annual Gala, “Unmasking the Future,” is set to take place on April 14th from 6-9 PM at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Ontario.

This star-studded masquerade event aims to raise $1 million to support the foundation’s mission of empowering disenfranchised, low-income individuals and families, and building thriving communities through evidence-based programs and housing initiatives.

Executive Director Vanessa Perez shared the organization’s goals for this year’s gala, stating, “Our fundraising goal is $1 million. Every dollar raised impacts the women and children we serve. We want to highlight the work of Time for Change Foundation and the women who have transformed their lives.”

The event will also showcase upcoming initiatives at the foundation and recognize outstanding community members making a difference.

The funds raised will be applied towards the operations of Time for Change Foundation’s Black and Brown Opportunities for Profit Center and its three types of housing programs; including emergency housing, permanent supportive housing, and affordable housing.

Speaking about the theme of the gala, Perez explained, “Unmasking the future means revealing the potential and opportunities that lie ahead for the individuals and families we serve, as well as the communities we work in. By addressing homelessness, we are unveiling a brighter future for everyone.”

New attendees can expect an elegant Phantom of the Opera-inspired evening, complete with a red carpet entrance, beautifully decorated venue, cash bar, raffle opportunities, live music, a dueling piano session, and an awards ceremony. The Courageous Philanthropy Award will be presented to funders and foundations that have made significant contributions to combating homelessness.

For those interested in purchasing gala program advertisements (which will help them reach the $1 million goal) the deadline is Monday, April 10th, by the end of the business day. For more advertisement information, contact Perez at 909-886-2994.

The Time for Change Foundation has already made a remarkable impact, assisting over 3,300 women and children in becoming self-sufficient and reuniting 320 children with their mothers from foster care. The foundation’s efforts are more crucial than ever, as recent data shows a 6.6 percent increase in homelessness from 2020 to 2022, with 3,333 persons identified as homeless.

The upcoming gala presents an opportunity for the community to come together and make a real difference in the fight against homelessness. To learn more about Time for Change Foundation, click here.