Victor Valley College Secures Historic Bowl With Second-Half Surge Against Santa Monica

Under the crisp desert night sky, Victor Valley College’s football team etched its name into local sports history with a thrilling 38–23 victory over Santa Monica College in the American Division Bowl game. The matchup was a rollercoaster of momentum swings, explosive plays, and sheer determination that had fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

A Battle of Wills

The contest began with Santa Monica drawing first blood, converting a field goal after a defensive stand. Victor Valley’s offense struggled early, hampered by penalties and a blocked field goal attempt. But the Rams’ resilience shone through in the second quarter when quarterback Seth Burbine orchestrated a 75-yard drive capped by a touchdown strike to Darren Gandy, giving the Rams their first lead at 7–3.

Santa Monica answered swiftly, reclaiming the advantage with a touchdown pass from Dylan Moreno, setting the stage for a tense back-and-forth battle. At halftime, the Rams trailed 10–7, but the energy in the stands told a different story — Victor Valley wasn’t done yet.

#2 Darren Gandy – Wide Receiver

Turning Point in the Third

The second half opened with fireworks as Santa Monica’s Mckenzie Parks broke loose for a stunning 69-yard touchdown run, widening the gap to 17–7. The Rams responded emphatically. Running back Carlos Amplayo ignited the comeback with a 39-yard touchdown sprint, followed by another scoring drive capped by Gandy’s second touchdown reception. Suddenly, Victor Valley held a 21–17 lead, and the momentum had shifted.

Closing the Deal

The fourth quarter was all Rams. A defensive stand forced Santa Monica into desperation mode, and cornerback Zatravion Stevenson Henderson delivered the dagger with a clutch interception, returning deep into Corsair territory. Victor Valley capitalized with a field goal and a defensive score, sealing the 38–23 triumph and sending the home crowd into jubilation.

Stars of the Night

#10 Jayon Gillett – Running Back

Coach’s Corner

“This American Division Championship win against a very competitive Santa Monica team means the world to us. It validates the belief I had in Victor Valley College and the High Desert community when I accepted the position of Head Coach in 2023,” said VVC Rams Head Coach David Slover. “ VVC, along with Dr. Walden, the Board of Trustees, and Athletic Director Artie Allen has provided exceptional support for our Athletic department, creating an environment where growth and success are truly possible. I have always believed the depth of talent within the High Desert and surrounding communities, and this Championship reflects what we can build together at VVC. Being the first to achieve something of this magnitude is extraordinary. It creates a legacy that will stand the test of time and highlights the resilience and hard work of so many contributors—our administration, support staff, coaches, and, of course, our players. I couldn’t be more proud of what we have accomplished.”

“This American Division Championship is truly one of the greatest moments of my career in over 20 years in Community College athletics. When I arrived in June 2021 as head football coach, the amount of work required just to field a team felt almost insurmountable. Fast forward to 2025, and the dedication of everyone in this athletic department—along with the unwavering support from Dr. Walden, our Board of Trustees, and so many others—has put us in a position to achieve this historic milestone,” said VVC Athletics Director Artie Allen, “Bringing in Coach Slover in 2023 was a strategic decision; having worked with him before building a championship team together, I knew he understood what it takes to build championship teams. It’s more than what happens on the field—he knows how to develop a program. His incredible coaching staff has recruited at a high level and brought exceptional expertise. Congratulations to our student-athletes and coaches for making history.”

Community Pride

The victory marks a historic moment for Victor Valley College athletics, energizing the local community and reinforcing the Rams’ reputation as a powerhouse program. Fans packed the stands, creating an electric atmosphere that will be remembered for years to come.