Sen. Reyes’ 30-under-30 Honors IE Labor’s Alicia Aguayo, Colton PD’s Nilda Campos, KVCR’s Justin Verduzco Among Changemakers

Sen. Reyes, D-Colton, honored 30 young leaders from across the Inland Empire at her 9th Annual 30 Under 30 Awards Ceremony on Nov. 13, spotlighting organizers, public servants, artists and professionals reshaping the region’s future.

“The long-term success of the Inland Empire depends on the positive impact our young people have on our region,” Reyes said. “I am confident that by elevating today’s leaders, we inspire others to make bold moves that redefine our region as one of innovation and progress. I’m incredibly proud of the young people of Senate District 29, and hope they feel seen and supported.”

Launched in 2017, the 30 Under 30 Awards recognize young changemakers in community activism, business, education, health, art and social entrepreneurship.

Inland Empire Labor Institute Senior Marketing & Communications Coordinator Alicia Aguayo, center, arrives at the event with her family.

A few of those honored this year include San Bernardino communications strategist Alicia Aguayo, Colton Police Officer Nilda Campos, KVCR Marketing & Communications Coordinator Justin “Cody” Verduzco and Wilmer “Amina” Carter Legacy Award recipient Angel Rodriguez.

Aguayo, Senior Marketing & Communications Coordinator for the Inland Empire Labor Institute, was recognized for more than a decade of organizing and narrative work rooted in San Bernardino and the wider Inland Empire. She said Reyes honored her “for my involvement in San Bernardino,” noting that she has been active through organizations including Inland Congregations United for Change, People’s Collective for Environmental Justice, and now the Inland Empire Labor Institute.

Describing the mission of the Inland Empire Labor Institute, Aguayo said the organization is focused on workforce and economic development that does not sacrifice community well-being.

“We are based in the Inland Empire and we focus on workforce and economic development,” she said. “We’re shifting the narrative of what a good job and economic ecosystem looks like here and not having to necessarily negatively impact our community. We can have good jobs without it having to come at the cost of our resident’s well being.”

Looking ahead, Aguayo said her goal is for local workers to have real choices, not just survival jobs.

“I think the goal would be for people to have the freedom to get to choose their job,” she said. “So many of us in this region are kind of forced to take on jobs just because of necessity. And then they’re not good paying jobs with full benefits. They’re not enough to be able to sustain families.” Aguayo said her hope is for a thriving, family-supporting economy where residents have the freedom to choose stable, good-paying jobs instead of taking whatever work they can find out of necessity.

She added that basic supports like childcare are essential so parents can “actually enjoy this life here… instead of having to work away our whole life, enjoy our children, enjoy our community.”

From left, a Colton Police Department officer, Honoree Nilda Campos, Sen. Eloise Gómez Reyes, Frank Reyes, and Colton Police Chief Anthony Vega gather for a photo. Campos was honored as a 30-under-30 recipient for her leadership in community policing and digital outreach.



From Colton, Officer Nilda Campos was honored as a leader in community policing and digital outreach whose work has transformed the department–community engagement. Recognized as the Colton Police Department’s 2024 Officer of the Year, Campos uses social media and public-facing events to build trust, keep residents informed and highlight positive stories about local youth, families and neighborhood initiatives.

San Bernardino’s Justin Cody Verduzco was recognized for his work at KVCR, where he serves as Marketing & Communications Coordinator. Verduzco helps expand the reach and community impact of public media by promoting educational programming, local storytelling and outreach that connects Inland Empire audiences to PBS, PBS Kids and NPR content. His efforts support a broader push to use media as a tool for civic engagement and community learning.

KVCR Public Media Marketing & Communications Coordinator Justin Cody Verduzco, right, is honored as a 30-under-30 recipient for expanding the reach and community impact of public media. He enjoys the awards dinner with a guest during Sen. Eloise Gómez Reyes’ Nov. 13 ceremony at The Hilltop Collection (former Castaway Restaurant).

The Wilmer “Amina” Carter Legacy Award went to Angel Rodriguez, Associate Vice Chancellor at the San Bernardino Community College District and a statewide leader expanding college access, financial aid awareness and educational equity. Rodriguez was recognized for his work supporting students and public higher education, and for helping build pathways that allow Inland Empire residents to pursue degrees and careers close to home.

This year’s 30 Under 30 honorees represented cities including Bloomington, Colton, Fontana, Grand Terrace, Highland, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Rialto, San Bernardino and Upland. The list also featured sustainability advocates like Bloomington’s Joaquin Castillejos, a lead organizer at CCAEJ championing environmental justice and community empowerment; youth-focused nonprofit leaders such as Fontana’s Weslee Lewis, founder of Pure Soles, which has provided more than 900 pairs of shoes and essential items to underserved youth; and policy and student leaders such as Fontana’s Sophia Awad and Rancho Cucamonga’s Valeria Chavez, who are advancing equity, student rights and civic engagement.

San Bernardino was especially well represented, with honorees including community organizer and grants manager Yasmeen Dabbas; filmmaker and student leader Andie Marie Garcia; community health worker Richard Jones Jr.; global música mexicana artist and entrepreneur Jesús Ortiz Paz (JOP); Director of Partnerships for the IE 66ers and youth pastor Christian Sihombing; and foster youth advocate Daysi Silvas-Ramirez.

Rounding out the 2025 cohort were Bloomington’s Miguel Muñoz Valtierra; Colton’s Reyna Sanches; Fontana’s Kameron Pyant and Sarah Nguyen; Grand Terrace’s Andy Palomares; Highland’s Jonathon Castaneda and Breanna Lane; Rancho Cucamonga’s Carson Fajardo, Hannah Monet Grady, Mina Hanin, Pedro Quintero and Srishti Surana; Redlands’ Zachary Cortz and Edgar Gonzalez; Rialto’s Kathleen Bojorquez and Jailene Paniagua; and Upland’s Azalea Segura-Mora and Jasmine Munoz.

Reflecting on the Nov. 13 ceremony, Aguayo said the evening highlighted how much talent exists in the Inland Empire.

“It was really great,” she said. “It was amazing to see Eloise because I know she was gone for a bit due to her health and it was amazing to see her there, to be recognized around a bunch of other really amazing young people. In this region, I feel like people do not recognize the talent around here… They were like 20 years old, just putting together nonprofits and helping the unhoused. I was impressed by all of the honorees”

For Aguayo, the takeaway from both the award and her own journey is the importance of sustained investment in youth.

“It’s really important to invest in our youth,” she said, recalling how she began organizing at 13. “I hope that people can always continue to invest in young people because we’re all growing and we need people to follow-suit and continue the work.”