ZM Trucks Opens Fontana HQ, Debuts Zero-Emission ZM8 Commercial Truck Amid EV Policy Uncertainty

2 days ago Community News

ZM Trucks’ zero-emission commercial fleet, including the newly unveiled ZM8, was on full display during the company’s Fontana grand opening, showcasing next-generation electric vehicles built for logistics, urban delivery, and port operations.

 ZM Trucks, a leading manufacturer of next-generation zero-emission commercial vehicles, will celebrate the grand opening of its U.S. headquarters and assembly facility in Fontana, Calif., on Aug. 28, 2025. The event will include the U.S. debut of the company’s ZM8 commercial truck, underscoring its commitment to delivering sustainable, cost-effective solutions for American fleets.

The new facility spans 9.67 acres and includes a 210,000-square-foot factory floor, located approximately 49 miles from downtown Los Angeles. This event also marks the relocation of the company’s regional headquarters to Fontana, solidifying ZM Trucks’ long-term commitment to advancing sustainable transportation solutions in the United States.

“Despite policy uncertainty, we’re charging ahead,” said Joost de Vries, global chief executive officer of ZM Trucks. “Our investment in Fontana demonstrates that commercial EVs are not just viable, they’re a superior solution for urban truck operators, delivering lower costs, higher performance, and a smarter path toward total Cost of Ownership.”

A presenter speaks to attendees inside ZM Trucks’ new 210,000-square-foot U.S. headquarters and assembly facility at 14650 Miller Ave. in Fontana during the grand opening event, which featured the debut of the ZM8 commercial truck, guided factory tours, and zero-emission vehicle test drives.

The grand opening builds on a series of milestones for ZM Trucks in the U.S. this year, including the unveiling of the T75 terminal tractor, a fully electric vehicle designed to meet the demanding needs of logistics and port operations, and recently announced strategic partnerships with industry leaders, including Merlin Group, FleetNet, and more.

The company’s U.S. expansion comes against the backdrop of significant policy and market headwinds. Federal EV tax credits are scheduled to phase out under the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” At the same time, the $5 billion federal program for charging infrastructure, frozen earlier this year, has only recently been restarted with new, pared-down guidelines. At the same time, the Federal Government is rolling back key greenhouse gas regulations, including vehicle and power-plant emissions standards, creating further uncertainty for long-term climate policy. On-again-off-again tariffs and shifting trade policies continue to disrupt global supply chains.

Still, ZM Trucks sees opportunity. Transportation accounts for 6.7% of U.S. GDP and nearly 28% of greenhouse gas emissions. By delivering vehicles that outperform diesel trucks on total cost of ownership and emissions, ZM Trucks aims to play a pivotal role in reshaping the U.S. commercial fleet landscape.

For more information on ZM Trucks and its lineup of zero-emission commercial vehicles, please visit zmtrucks.com

