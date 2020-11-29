123 Farm Christmas Light Display fun for the whole family

Local Advertisement

The lights display at 123 Farm in Cherry Valley is great for the whole family to go to, and features a ton of great places to take photos!

First, a disclaimer: If you are avoiding as much human contact as possible, I’d advise you do not go. While everyone is wearing a mask, except when taking pictures, you will walk by a few people within 6 feet. But, if you are comfortable, then you should definitely consider going.

The first display you’ll see is tons of lights hanging from a tree, that make for a great, bright picture. As you continue on, there is mini bridge to cross over that is perfect for a quick picture. There is also a gingerbread house, and 3 sets of mini houses each with 5 elves to find. There are cleverly named stores like Gnome Depot, and a robotic grinch and other scenes in several windows.

Now, walking around and taking so many pictures may work up an appetite, but no problem. There is a take-out window restaurant offering food such as pizza and fries, and desserts such as ice cream and hot chocolate.

Overall, the lights display at 123 Farms is a great place for the family to get Christmas cards, Instagram profile worthy photos, and to get into the Christmas spirit.

Parking is $10, and there is no entrance fee at after parking. Where comfortable walking shoes! Have fun!