2nd Annual ‘FoodIEFest’ Coming to San Bernardino Valley College on April 24

Local Advertisement

On Tuesday, April 24, San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) will host FoodIEFest 2018, its second-annual “mini international food festival” that promises to bring international cuisines from across the Inland Empire to campus for the community to enjoy.

The event will begin with an international flag parade across the SBVC campus, with flags representing the dozens of countries of origin that can be found among SBVC students and employees.

Countries from six out of the world’s seven continents will be represented, including Europe (France, Spain, Italy, Romania, Greece, United Kingdom, Russia, Ukraine), Asia (China, Indonesia, South Korea, Pakistan, Philippines, Cambodia, Kuwait), Africa (Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa), North America (Mexico, El Salvador, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Jamaica, Costa Rica), South America (Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil), and Australia.

“FoodIEFest is one of the ways our campus expresses pride in our cultural diversity,” said President Diana Z. Rodriguez. “It reminds us of how we are culturally linked and related to every corner of the globe.”

Local Advertisement

Local vendors will offer an assortment of hot and cold international foods for purchase, with seating at tables or on the campus lawn, with an excellent view of the historic Auditorium, surrounding mountains, and live music performances.

Entry is open to the public and free of charge. For more information, visit www.valleycollege.edu/foodiefest.

••

WHAT : FoodIEFest 2018

WHERE : Auditorium Lawn, San Bernardino Valley College, 701 S. Mount Vernon Ave., San Bernardino, CA., 92410. Free parking on campus.

WHEN : 3:00-7:00pm, Tuesday, April 24, 2018