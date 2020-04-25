Helping the helpless: LLU, U of Redlands offer walk-In medical services to homeless

Local Advertisement

Loma Linda University and University of Redlands have partnered to offer free walk-in medical services for the homeless throughout the duration of the California order to shelter in place. The Redlands Walk-In Medical Services comes from both universities’ commitment to service and advancing the health of the community.

The walk-in medical services is located at University of Redlands main campus in Hentschke Hall, Room 102 (chosen for its proximity to Sylvan Park and the availability of restroom facilities). Hours of operation are Tuesday and Thursday 4-6 pm, and Saturday 5-6 pm.

Redlands Walk-In Medical Services is operated by the faculty of Loma Linda University School of Allied Health Professions, Department of Physician Assistant Sciences. The healthcare team is composed of licensed and board-certified PAs who are providing medical care to help the homeless and transient members of the Redlands community most at risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Milliron, MSC, MPA, PA-C, assistant professor of Physician Assistant Sciences and the clinic’s coordinator, says the services being offered are in response to the California order to shelter in place. Many resources for obtaining food, showers and shelter have been closed to the homeless, and Milliron recognized an unmet need for medical care in this time of reduced services.

“These are challenging times as it is, and for those who are homeless and have chronic medical conditions, this becomes a daily fight for survival,” Milliron said. “These are individuals who are at high risk. There is a very real chance that chronic health conditions will worsen if untreated, and also that those untreated conditions will lead to a bad outcome in anyone who becomes infected with COVID-19.”

Milliron shared his concerns for the Redlands community with University of Redlands President Dr. Ralph W. Kuncl, and a partnership was born. Redlands Walk-In Medical Services will provide free medical treatment or medications for conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, hypertension and other uncontrolled conditions. If necessary, the clinic staff will provide screening and help refer patients to urgent care or emergency facilities for coronavirus testing. Patients will also receive hygiene kits containing a pair of clean socks, sanitizer, soap, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste and throat lozenges.

“The mission of Loma Linda University is to continue the teaching and healing ministry of Jesus Christ, and I am proud of all those who have worked to get this together to help the members of our community most in need during this international public health crisis,” Milliron said.

For more information on Redlands Walk-In Medical Services, please visit the website or call 909-289-6141.

For the latest information on how to prevent the spread of infection, visit the Loma Linda University Health coronavirus webpage or the CDC website.