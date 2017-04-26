Local artists add to Redlands Community Hospital Foundation’s art program

By
Yazmin Alvarez
-
0
courtesy photo Artist Fariad’s son discusses his father’s contemporary impressionist painting with an Evening with the Artists guest.

The walls of Redlands Community Hospital are brighter thanks to handful of local artists.

Artwork of Helen Bell, Evan Roy Dahlke, Sandy Simmons, Kathleen Robison, and Fariad were featured at Redlands Community Hospital Art Foundation’s fundraiser, Evening with the Artists.

The five artists displayed their original works at the ninth annual event, with pieces available for purchase and a portion of the proceeds benefitting RCH Foundation’s art fund.

The Foundation’s art program began in 1978 by Marianne Finley, a foundation member who worked to raise funds to purchase art for the hospital in order for it to have a more homey feeling.

Today, the hospital is home to more than 1,000 pieces of original art and exhibits. More than 800 pieces along with historic photographs are displayed throughout the hospital.

“(The) event allows us to increase our collection of local art, which brings joy to patients and staff alike at the hospital,” said Susan Sequeira, Redlands Community Hospital Foundation’s Art Committee Chairperson, in a news release. “Thanks to the collaboration of our local gifted artists, generous community donors and our Foundation Art Committee Volunteers, we can create a colorful and peaceful feeling at Redlands Community Hospital that brings a healing environment for patients, visitors and staff.”

courtesy photo
Artists (left to right) Helen Bell, Kathleen Robison, Fariad, Sandy Simmons, and Evan Roy Dahlke, who participated in this year’s event, showcase pieces they have painted and have donated to the Redlands Community Hospital Foundation’s art collection.
Yazmin Alvarez
Yazmin Alvarez is the Community News Editor for Rialto Record and Inland Empire Weekly. For news leads, she can be reached at: (909) 381-9898 ext. 207 or via email: iecn.yazmin@gmail.com

