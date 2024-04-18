Man Arrested for Attempted Murder Following Downtown Assault

Redlands Police arrested a 35-year-old Colton man for attempted murder following an assault early Sunday morning in downtown Redlands.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on 5th Street north of Citrus Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, April 14. Arriving officers found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk, bleeding from his head.

Witnesses reported that the suspect approached the victim from behind as he was talking with a woman and punched him unprovoked. The victim was knocked out and fell to the sidewalk, hitting his head before going into seizures. An ambulance crew arrived and transported the victim to the hospital.

Police located Andrew P. Millan nearby and witnesses positively identified him as the suspect. He was arrested for assault and attempted murder.

The victim remained unconscious in critical but stable condition as of Sunday evening.

Millan is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.