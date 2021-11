Raymond Marquez Mendoza “Grandpa Shorty”

Local Advertisement

On October 12, 2021 Raymond Marquez peacefully passed away. He was born on May 12, 1928. Raymond was 93 years old. Everyone knew him as “Grandpa Shorty.”

He retired from construction. He is preceded in death by his wife Cuca, daughter Frances, and son Ray; survived by daughter Martha Olvera (Frank), sons Raul Mendoza (Arlene) and Delfino Mendoza; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held on December 9th at 10:00 am. Burial at 11:30 am at Montecito Mortuary Chapel.