San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, City of Highland and Highland Fire Department in cooperation with CAL FIRE celebrate new fire engine and equipment with traditional fire fighters’ Push-In Ceremony

Leadership from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, Highland Fire / CAL FIRE, and City of Highland along with students from the Public Safety Academy of San Bernardino kept a long-time firefighter tradition alive by pushing in the City’s newest fire engine.

More than two dozen people participated in pushing the new fire engine into Highland Fire Station #2, preserving a tradition that dates back to when fire equipment was drawn by horses. The new engine was made possible with a 2017 grant from the Tribe that also included self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA’s), new EKG heart defibrillators and other rescue equipment.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to once again work on a government-to-government basis with the City of Highland and CalFire to provide this beautiful new fire engine and equipment that will not only save lives in our communities but also protect the safety of our fire-fighters.,” said Lynn Valbuena, chairwoman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

As part of the inaugural ceremony, 19 students from the Public Safety Academy were given a private tour of the firehouse and joined CAL FIRE / Highland firefighters for a ride along on the new engine. The academy is a charter school at the San Bernardino International Airport that provides hands-on training to prepare students for careers in public safety.

“Highland Fire Department is very excited and thankful to have received this grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians along with our cooperative relationship. These vital pieces of equipment will further enhance our Fire and Paramedic services within the City of Highland, and to the San Manuel Casino and Reservation,” said Chief John Toon, CAL FIRE Battalion Chief for Highland City and East Valley.