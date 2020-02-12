SB County Democratic Party files complaints against candidate Jesse Armendarez

Local Advertisement

On Tuesday, February 4 the San Bernardino County Democratic Party filed complaints with the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC), the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit, and each of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors asking for a full investigation of Jesse Armendarez and Armendarez for Supervisor 2020 (ID# 1419589) for violating campaign finance laws.

“Republican Jesse Armendarez has been caught hiding the source of his contributions in direct violation of California’s campaign finance laws,” said Chris Robles, Chairman of the San Bernardino County Democratic Party, “we’ve caught him lying to voters about being a Democrat and now he’s intentionally hiding from voters who’s paying for his campaign. Armendarez is another cynical, lying, corrupt politician backed by secret special interests hiding in the shadows.”

Armendarez filed a campaign disclosure report showing a $31,000 transfer of funds from his Fontana City Council committee to his Supervisorial Committee without indicating the individual contributors of those funds purposely avoiding campaign contribution limits.

Not counting Armendarez’s personal loan, this $31,000 transfer represents a significant portion—almost 20 percent—of the funds raised by his Supervisorial Committee to date.

Local Advertisement

No response to a request for comment from Armendarez.