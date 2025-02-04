February 5, 2025

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center Earns Prestigious Gold Beacon Award for Excellence in Critical Care from AACN

Community News

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center was awarded the Gold Level Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical Care Nurses. ARMC's Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Goldfrach, FACHE, and Chief Operating Officer, Nanette Buenavidez, RN, celebrated the award with Zorina Hernandez, RN, Unit Manager and the 4-North Medical Intensive Care Unit team on Feb. 3.

On January 30, 2025, the American Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACN) awarded Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) with its Gold Beacon Award for Excellence. The Beacon Award for Excellence — a significant milestone on the path to exceptional patient care and healthy work environments — recognizes unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with AACN’s Healthy Work Environment Standards. Units that achieve this award with gold, silver or bronze designations meet national criteria consistent with the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program®, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and the National Quality Healthcare Award.

The Gold Beacon Award for Excellence, earned by ARMC’s 4-North Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU), signifies an effective and systematic approach to policies, procedures and processes that include engagement of staff and key stakeholders; evaluation strategies for continuous process improvement; and performance measures that meet or exceed relevant benchmarks. The 4-North team earned a gold award by meeting the following evidence-based Beacon Award for Excellence criteria:

Patient Outcomes
Work Environment
Nursing Workforce

