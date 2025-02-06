February 8, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

First Pediatric Partial Heart Transplant in SoCal at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital

2 min read
1 day ago Community News

Twelve-year-old Ymiliano Hernandez recovers at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital after undergoing southern California’s first pediatric partial heart transplant, a groundbreaking procedure that replaced his damaged heart valves with living donor tissue.

Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital has performed the first pediatric partial heart transplant in southern California, a pioneering procedure that could transform the future of heart valve replacement. The 15-hour procedure was performed by a team led by cardiothoracic surgeon Anees Razzouk, MD, on January 21.

The patient, 12-year-old Ymiliano Hernandez, was born with truncus arteriosus, a rare congenital heart defect in which a single blood vessel exits the heart instead of the usual two, affecting normal blood flow. Hernandez underwent the partial heart transplant that replaced his damaged valves and outflow tracts with living tissue from a donor’s heart. Post-operative ultrasound results revealed that his heart now functions as if he had been born with a normal one.

“By age two, Ymiliano had already undergone two major surgeries, followed by a catheter-based procedure,” said Razzouk. “Later, a valve infection left him facing a fourth major surgery to replace two prosthetic valves. Instead, a partial heart transplant offered a better solution, providing viable tissue that could resist infection, grow with him, and support normal circulation.”

Hernandez’s cardiologist, Natalie Shwaish, MD, said she believes partial heart transplants are the future of valve replacement for many patients.

Surgeons at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital perform southern California’s first pediatric partial heart transplant, replacing damaged heart valves with living donor tissue in a groundbreaking 15-hour procedure.

“It’s incredible to think about the benefits of this approach,” Shwaish said. “Traditional valve replacements, like those from human cadavers or cows, don’t last very long. That means patients often need repeat surgeries an average of every 10 years for the rest of their life. The risks increase each time the chest is opened, making repeated procedures a significant concern. The other option, mechanical heart valves, require blood thinners which are challenging to manage in children and always have the risk of bleeding.”

Key benefits of the procedure are:

  • Potentially longer-lasting solution compared to traditional artificial valves.
  • The new heart valve grows with the patient, reducing the need for future replacements.
  • Eliminates the need for lifelong blood thinners, making it safer for active children and future mothers.
  • Expands the donor pool by using hearts unsuitable for whole transplantation.

The procedure currently requires immunosuppression to prevent rejection which carries risks such as increased infection susceptibility.

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center Earns Prestigious Gold Beacon Award for Excellence in Critical Care from AACN

3 days ago Community News
2 min read

‘Little Teeth, Big Responsibility’ Campaign Launches to Combat Childhood Tooth Decay in San Bernardino County

3 days ago Community News
4 min read

President Donald Trump’s Funding Freeze Threatens Inland Empire Seniors, Congressman Aguilar Fights to Keep Food on Their Tables

1 week ago Manny Sandoval

You may have missed

5 min read

San Bernardino Councilmember Theodore Sanchez Faces Recall Over Misrepresentation and Inaction

5 hours ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

Pregnant Woman Killed in Riverside Hit-and-Run; Suspect Arrested for Murder and Sex Crimes

1 day ago Community News
2 min read

Redlands Retail Theft Bust: 11 Arrested, $7,600 in Stolen Goods Recovered in Targeted Police Operation

1 day ago Community News
2 min read

First Pediatric Partial Heart Transplant in SoCal at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital

1 day ago Community News

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record