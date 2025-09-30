San Bernardino Police Launch Camera Sharing Program for Businesses and Residents

The San Bernardino Police Department has launched a new camera-sharing initiative to strengthen community safety and enhance emergency response capabilities across the city.

In partnership with public safety technology company Axon Fusus, the department is encouraging residents and business owners to participate in the voluntary program by either registering their camera locations or integrating live video access for use during emergencies.

Participants who choose camera registration can list the locations of their private surveillance systems, such as residential doorbell cameras. While this does not provide officers with live access, it allows police to contact owners if a crime occurs nearby. The service is free, and all personal information remains confidential unless a situation warrants follow-up.

For those opting into live integration, typically suited for commercial properties, the department provides a secure appliance known as a fūsusCORE. This device establishes a dedicated connection that enables real-time video sharing during verified emergencies. The system functions on a separate network, ensuring it does not interfere with business operations or compromise cybersecurity.

The department emphasizes that access to any live video is granted only through mutual agreement and is strictly limited to incidents involving criminal activity or emergencies. Suggested integration sites include apartment complexes, schools, day cares, gas stations, restaurants and retail centers.

“Working together to keep San Bernardino safe” serves as the program’s central message, with a goal of improving officer response times and situational awareness while upholding residents’ privacy rights.

To register or learn more, visit sanbernardinopdca.fususregistry.com. For questions, contact Jacob Nissen, Axon Fusus Community Connect Advocate, at (770) 574-4623 or jnissen@axon.com.