Bloomington High Unveils $5.5 Million Ballfields, Leveling Playing Field for Bruins Baseball, Softball

Under the glow of new stadium lights, Bloomington High School cut the ribbon Nov. 18 on $5.5 million in renovated baseball and softball fields that local leaders say finally match the pride and effort of Bruins athletes.

The project, held on the Bloomington High varsity baseball field, was funded with $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds provided by San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. and $3.7 million from Colton Joint Unified School District Measure G general obligation bond funds. The total does not include a separate $500,000 donation Baca made earlier for varsity baseball foul-ball netting.

The scope of work includes LED field lights for junior varsity baseball and softball, a complete renovation of the varsity softball complex and significant upgrades to the varsity baseball facility. Varsity softball now features a new field and backstop, dugouts, bullpen, batting cage, bleachers and PA system. Varsity baseball received new LED field lighting, synthetic infield turf, outfield fencing, bleachers and a PA system.

“Thank you, Coach Sanchez and Coach Contreras, for being here and really working with our youth, our young men and women,” Baca said at the ceremony. “Hey, we care about you. We’re willing to invest in you. Invest in our kids. So when other teams come to Bloomington, they’re going to say, I wish our field was like Bloomington. I wish our school district invested just like they did in Bloomington.”

Baca emphasized that the improvements reflect a commitment to equity for girls and boys sports.

“Title IX makes sure that we invest just as much in the girls as they do the boys,” he said. “So I’m very, very proud of the softball team. And you know what? I was a softball coach, varsity coach for nine years. And I hate to say it, I think I like coaching the girls better than the boys.”

He also noted a long relationship with Bruins baseball coach Carlos Contreras and the county’s total stake in the project.

Bloomington High School Baseball team looks on as Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., presents a $3,000 check to their team.

At the ribbon cutting, Baca also presented the baseball and softball teams with their own $3,000 checks.

Coaches said the upgraded facilities are a long-awaited show of support for their programs.

“I would like to give a warm thank you to our softball parents, past and present, as well as Coach Jose, Coach J, and Coach Art for always advocating for these young ladies to be equally supported here at BHS,” Bloomington High School softball coach Rodolfo Sanchez said. “I would also like to thank all the countless softball players who have walked on this campus who have championed our softball program.”

Bloomington High School baseball coach Carlos Contreras said the fields represent a well-earned investment in the team and the wider community.

“This is well deserved for the boys and the community,” Contreras said. “Anytime we hit a foul ball and it hits the netting, what do you guys yell? You yell, ‘Joe Baca!’ Every time the ball hits the net — ‘Joe Baca!’ I just want to say thanks to Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., Mr. Miranda, the entire school board, Mr. Dan Flores, our booster parents and the whole community. This wouldn’t be happening without your support. You treat these boys like champions all the time. They get a lot of good gear, and that’s good stuff for us. The biggest thing is we’re ready to play ball.”

Governing board members pointed to years of advocacy that led to the moment.

“Thank you to Supervisor Baca and the community because without your help we would not have what we have here today,” CJUSD Board Member Israel Fuentes said. “As I was walking in I just wanted to throw myself on this turf and I am going to do that when I finish speaking. Congratulations to all of you for making this happen. This is a glorious day and we can now hear ourselves speak over this PA system. Let’s play ball!”

Board Member Pat Haro traced the project back more than three years.

“First of all, I just want to say about three and a half years ago, a coach came to me and said, we have a problem. And I said, okay, tell me about what’s going on. And he did and was very eloquent about it and what was needed,” Haro said. “And then we had Bloomington High School’s last graduation here at our stadium,” Haro said. “I saw Mr. Baca and I said, we need to talk. And we did. We walked out to our cars and had a nice little chat. Thanks to him, the money he donated toward this cause spearheaded all of this. I just want to say thank you to the community and thank you to the staff. Thank you to our coaches and our students for being patient. Sometimes things take time, but we’ve got it done. Thank you.”

State leaders also recognized the project’s significance. Sen. Eloise Gomez Reyes’ office, represented by Rep. Michael Towensend, presented a California State Senate Certificate of Recognition.

For families in the stands, the new facilities are already making a visible difference.

“My daughter Angela is a senior here at Bloomington High School. She’s been playing on the softball team — this will be her fourth year now — and the improvements are incredible,” said Marie, a Bloomington High School parent. “Before, we used to have a very small space for the fans to sit. Some of the parents would have to sit outside in the parking lot because it would get too full. The girls now have nicer dugouts; they used to have old, rundown dugouts, and some of the roofs would leak. The field in general just looks really beautiful. So I’m just so happy, and it’s very exciting because it’s my daughter’s senior year — so just in time.”