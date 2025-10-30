Loma Linda Transplant Gives 8-Year-Old Bella Bonilla a New Heart — and a Second Chance at Life

Eight-year-old Isabella “Bella” Bonilla returned home on July 21 after spending 15 months and 15 days hospitalized at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital awaiting a heart transplant. Her journey, filled with faith, resilience, and community, came full circle on July 6, when she received her new heart.

Bella was born with single-ventricle congenital heart disease, a rare and severe condition in which only one of the heart’s two pumping chambers develops properly. Her mother, Judith “Judy” Bonilla, learned of the condition during a prenatal ultrasound around five months into her pregnancy. From the moment of diagnosis, the family was told that Bella would likely need three open-heart surgeries to survive.

The first surgery occurred when Bella was just nine days old. Her second surgery took place when she was around four months old. During that second operation, doctors discovered that Bella’s left lung was underdeveloped and significantly weaker than her right. As a result, she was no longer a candidate for the third and final surgery in the Fontan procedure—standard for single-ventricle patients. With no further surgical options available, she was added to the transplant list in 2019.

For years, Bella waited at home. But in January 2024, when her health began to decline, Judy took her to Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital. After four days, the surgeon declined to move forward with a transplant, citing medical complexity. Judy recalled sitting through that conversation with a calm demeanor, but deep inside she held onto her faith. “I told them I understood, but I also said, ‘He has the last word,’” she said, referring to God.

Judy pursued second opinions at UCLA and other children’s hospitals, but all declined to take Bella’s case. Then, in a remarkable shift, the original surgeon at Loma Linda reconsidered and agreed to proceed. Bella was admitted on March 21, 2024, and would remain hospitalized until a heart became available.

Being inpatient gave Bella Status 1A transplant priority, significantly increasing her chances of receiving a heart. Judy and her husband adjusted to a new reality—raising their four children while maintaining a rigorous hospital visitation schedule of five days a week for five hours a day. “It was a huge sacrifice for our family,” Judy said. “But we did it together.”

Bella Bonilla stands with her parents, Judy and Cesar, and siblings during her heart transplant journey at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.

Bella thrived in the hospital’s child-focused environment. She built strong bonds with nurses and staff, who affectionately nicknamed her “Shakira” for her love of dancing. She spent her days coloring, playing in the playroom, FaceTiming her siblings, and learning remotely. Her hospital family, including other patients like her friend Eliel, became a crucial part of her daily life.

Meanwhile, Bella’s faith remained strong. In the days leading up to her transplant, she began telling her teacher she was going to receive a heart soon. “I just know I’m getting a heart tomorrow,” she said confidently. On July 4, Judy received a voicemail from Dr. Erik Frandsen, Bella’s pediatric heart transplant cardiologist. “I have great news for Isabella,” he said. Judy immediately gathered her family. They held hands and prayed—for Bella, the donor family, the surgical team, and the journey ahead.

On July 6, Bella underwent transplant surgery, which lasted approximately nine hours. Judy described an overwhelming sense of peace throughout the operation. “I just knew God was in control,” she said. Post-surgery, Bella stunned her doctors. Though the team had prepared Judy for a long recovery—possibly with an open chest and breathing tube—Bella’s chest was closed the same day, and her breathing tube was removed the following morning. “She was already talking,” Judy recalled. “She was telling me, ‘Mom, chop chop! Hurry up!’ because she was on steroids.”

According to Dr. Frandsen, Bella’s fast recovery was exceptional but not surprising given her health leading up to the surgery. “She was in a good spot going into transplant—no severe organ damage, good oxygen levels,” he said. “She did quite well after. Being discharged in 15 days is pretty quick for a child her age and with her diagnosis.”

The transplant marked the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Coming home was emotional. Bella cried her first night back, longing for the nurses and her friend Eliel. She walked to the front door and said, “Take me back to the hospital—I need to say goodnight to the nurses.” She had spent nearly 500 days inside that building and had grown attached to the people who cared for her.

In gratitude, Judy and Bella organized a Rapunzel-themed celebration at the hospital. Judy decorated a room with lanterns and candy, giving cards to doctors, nurses, janitors, and even therapy dogs. “Just like Rapunzel waited in her tower for the lanterns, Bella waited for her heart,” Judy said. “We wanted to say thank you to everyone.”

Bella is now adjusting to life at home—playing outside, sleeping in her own room, and enjoying time with her siblings. Before the transplant, she had only attended in-person school for one semester and required a home nurse. Today, she is walking without assistance and continues to recover under close monitoring. She continues a strict immunosuppressant daily regimen to help her body accept the new heart and regularly visits Loma Linda for labs and checkups.

Dr. Frandsen emphasized that while transplant recipients can live active, full lives—including attending school and playing sports—they must adhere strictly to medication schedules and clinic visits. National data show an average 15 to 17 years of survival for a pediatric heart transplant, but outcomes have improved steadily. “We’ve made a lot of progress over the past 40 years,” he said, pointing to Loma Linda’s history, including Baby Moses—the first infant-to-infant heart transplant patient—who is now nearing 40 years old.

As of October 2023, 531 children in the United States were waiting for heart transplants. Dr. Frandsen, who has served at Loma Linda for 4.5 years, said Bella’s wait was one of the longest he’s seen. He stressed the importance of organ donation. “Each donor can save up to eight lives,” he said. “Bella’s story is only possible because of that one donor.”

Dr. Frandsen recommends those interested in learning more about organ donations to visit: donatelifecalifornia.org.

Reflecting on the journey, Judy said she no longer asks, “Why us?” “Now I say, ‘Thank you for choosing us,’” she said. “This process made us stronger, and it gave us a deeper faith. I promised God I’d share Bella’s story—and I will.”

When asked what advice she’d give to another child going through a long hospital stay, Bella didn’t hesitate. “Don’t worry,” she said with a smile. “We have a playroom. And God is always with you.”