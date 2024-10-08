Colton Pushes Forward with Reche Canyon Plaza, Ignoring Warnings About Severe Traffic on Narrow 2-Lane Road

The Colton City Council has approved the highly debated Reche Canyon Plaza project, a 2.9-acre commercial development at 2501 Reche Canyon Road. The decision paves the way for a 24-hour gasoline station, a drive-through car wash, and a retail center on a narrow 2-lane road, despite vocal opposition from residents concerned about traffic congestion, rural preservation, and safety.

The vote was 3-1, with Mayor Frank Navarro, Councilmember Kelly Chastain, and Councilmember David Torro voting in favor. Councilmember Dr. G voted against the project, while Mayor Pro Tem John Echevarria abstained. The public outcry was clear, with residents shouting, “Thanks for nothing” as the vote was finalized.

“This project is going to make the area better,” stated Brent McManigal, the attorney representing Fahim S. Tanios, the project’s applicant and property owner. “The property’s odd shape and the surrounding streets make it unsuitable for residential development, and this vibrant commercial project will bring much-needed improvements.”

However, opponents of the development weren’t convinced. The city received 21 letters of objection and 45 letters of approval ahead of the meeting, and concerns about worsening traffic in the Reche Canyon area dominated the discussion. Mario Suarez, Colton’s Planning Manager, confirmed that traffic is one of the major issues raised by both the public and staff. “What you have today is an F level of service, but the traffic improvements proposed in this project, including new signaling and restriping, will improve congestion levels.”

Residents disagreed, saying that while the proposed traffic signals, sidewalks, and road expansions might improve technical safety, they would do little to address the sheer volume of vehicles passing through Reche Canyon. Debbie Carr, who lives across the street from the proposed site, expressed frustration, “I moved here because it was rural, but now it’s just a raceway.”

Another resident, Leti Ludwick, highlighted how traffic had affected the local wildlife, “I can’t ride my horse anymore. This road is like an Indy 500 Raceway. Recently, two donkeys were hit by speeding cars. We had to wait for the Humane Society to come and pick them up.”

Dr. G voiced strong objections to the project, particularly regarding its impact on traffic, “The improvements proposed are nice, but they miss the core problem. The issue is the volume of traffic. The area wasn’t zoned commercial in 1991 for exactly this reason. Nothing has changed in that regard—if anything, the traffic has gotten worse.” Dr. G further pointed out that the property was intentionally excluded from the Reche Canyon Specific Plan in 1991 due to traffic concerns. “Back then, 366 residents signed a petition objecting to further commercial development, and that concern still stands today,” Dr. G stated.

The LSA Environmental Consultant tasked with evaluating the project presented findings showing that traffic safety would be improved with the development. The addition of traffic signals at Crystal Ridge and Old Reche Canyon Road, alongside other modifications, would enhance traffic flow and mitigate potential hazards. “Our safety analysis shows that the accident rate in this area is lower than the state average, and the project’s design features will improve safety,” the report stated.

The development will include:

Six fueling dispensers

A 3,275-square-foot convenience store

A single-lane drive-through car wash

A 9,484-square-foot commercial center with rental spaces for small businesses

In addition to these features, the project will implement several public safety enhancements, including new sidewalks with signalized crosswalks, stormwater systems to manage runoff, and a modern water quality system to protect the area’s groundwater. The applicant has also agreed to install four electric vehicle charging stations, with plans to expand to six in the future.

During the meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Echevarria raised questions about police presence in the area. “I’ve been asking for DUI checkpoints and patrols for years, but they always end up on La Cadena or Mt. Vernon, not here in Reche Canyon where we really need them.” Echevarria praised the city’s new Chief of Police, Anthony Vega, for being the first police chief to seriously consider expanding police patrols in the Reche Canyon area, acknowledging the pressing need for enhanced law enforcement presence in the community.

The Colton Planning Commission had previously recommended several conditions for approval, including limiting the hours of operation of the gas station and convenience store to between 5:00 AM and midnight. They also suggested allocating space for a future Police Substation/Community Room, which the applicant agreed to explore in future discussions with the city.

Resident Bryan Langford said, “This project is not going to benefit Reche Canyon. You’re asking the Moreno Valley people to stop and shop at this place. It’s the same people that speed, run red lights, and throw their McDonald’s trash out of their windows and you want those people to give you a little bit of tax dollars? The Planning Commission already denied this project.”

The public safety aspect was a central theme during the hearing, with assurances from the developer that modern security systems would be installed, and that the applicant had already discussed potential traffic monitoring measures with the Colton Police Department. “We are committed to ensuring public safety and working closely with the city on this project,” said McManigal.

As the meeting drew to a close, the vote to approve the project was finalized with the adoption of the following resolutions and ordinances:

R-93-24 & O-12-24 : Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and the Specific Plan Amendment.

& : Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and the Specific Plan Amendment. R-94-24 & O-15-24 : General Plan Amendment and zoning change for 645 N. 7th Street.

& : General Plan Amendment and zoning change for 645 N. 7th Street. R-95-24: Conditional Use Permit with conditions for Architectural and Site Plan Review.

As the council adjourned, audible discontent filled the room. Residents, unhappy with the outcome, voiced their frustrations, with one shouting, “Thanks for wasting our time.”

The project, now set to move forward, remains a flashpoint of controversy in Colton, with lasting implications for both the community and the future of development in Reche Canyon.