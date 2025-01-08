Chastain, Toro, and Others Begin Historic Terms at Colton City Council Swearing-In Ceremony

In a ceremony marked by personal milestones and a renewed commitment to local governance, incumbent Councilmembers Kelly Chastain and David Toro were officially sworn into office at the Colton City Council’s final meeting of the year on Dec. 18. City Clerk Isaac T. Suchil and new City Treasurer Mike Razo also took their oaths, rounding out a day that signaled both continuity and forward momentum for the city.

Chastain’s Return to Council

Councilmember Kelly Chastain, re-elected in November 2024, has previously served as both councilmember and mayor. Receiving her oath of office, she wasted no time expressing her eagerness to continue serving Colton residents. “I want to get to work,” Chastain said. “We have a lot to do and I hope we can bridge some of the gaps and see the best for the residents of the city. Thank you to the city staff for the work they filter off and online.”

Chastain’s history of public service in Colton spans multiple terms:

Council (District 3): 1996–2006

Mayor: 2006–2010

Council (District 2): 2022–2024

With this new term, Chastain is poised to become the longest-serving woman in the city’s history, marking 20 years of service by its completion. Over the years, she has focused on delivering reliable city services, enhancing public safety, and building stronger communication channels with residents.

Toro’s Sixth Term and Personal Reflections

David Toro, another incumbent who also won re-election in November, had his oath administered by his sons, Michael and Jayden Toro. This marks his sixth consecutive term on the council, continuing an 18-year stretch. Toro recounted his early activism in Colton, highlighting how he and seven neighbors successfully petitioned for a multi-purpose park instead of a proposed soccer field. “A group of eight residents, including myself, got together to oppose a soccer field. Councilmember Connie Cisneros and Mayor Frank Gonzalez voted to allow the residents to vote on what the homeowners in the Mello-Roos district wanted to go on that property,” he said. “I took the responsibility to get a petition going and got over 300 signatures in the Mello-Roos district, with only one person voting no. The eight members of the group actually designed that park.” Toro noted that park remains “one of Colton’s most used multi-purpose parks” and credited support from San Bernardino County and Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. for forthcoming improvements.

He also revisited the pivotal moment of securing approval for Colton’s habitat conservation plan on Feb. 3, 2015. “My birthday is Feb. 12th, and it serves a purpose,” he said. “With each update, I’d say, ‘Maybe by next year’s birthday we can have it.’ … On Feb. 3, 2015, our habitat conservation plan was approved. This allowed for the medical university, the development on the corners of Valley and Pepper, and we are still in the process of making history on the west end with further developments that are coming.”

Now entering his sixth term, Toro acknowledged the significance of his long tenure. “It’s six terms and 18 years today and this has created a lot of history for me politically and personally,” he said. “It is humbling when people thank me for the decisions I make on their behalf.” He also shared a personal note about sharing a Feb. 12 birthday with his wife, mentioning they were married on that day as well.

Suchil and Razo Take Office

City Clerk Isaac T. Suchil was sworn in by his son, Eric Suchill. Having previously served on the council, Suchil promised to maintain strong staffing levels and to offer more services through the City Clerk’s office. “Although this seat is different from my previous seat, I will treat this seat with honor and respect and with dedication to all of our residents,” he said. “I want to maintain our staff levels in our office. I also plan to bring back passport services and introduce a notary service, which our city has never had … I think these are a few things that would help our residents.”

Aurelio De La Torre, who served as city treasurer for 18 years, lost his re-election bid to newly sworn-in Treasurer Mike Razo. Razo thanked both his supporters and his predecessor. “I want to thank my family and all those in my constituency,” he said. “Thank you for putting your trust in me and providing me the opportunity to serve you—I will do so to the best of my ability. … To the outgoing treasurer, Mr. De La Torre, I commend you on your service and respect your legacy.” Razo added that it would be “silly” to claim he could fill De La Torre’s shoes outright, but he promised “a smooth transition and to maintain the continuity of your work as city treasurer.”

Looking Ahead

Colton’s leadership team remains united in its goals: strengthening the city’s finances, maintaining quality services, enhancing public safety, and encouraging civic pride. From Chastain’s call to “bridge some of the gaps” to Toro’s emphasis on “making history on the west end,” the swearing-in ceremony underscored a collective determination to build a brighter future for Colton.