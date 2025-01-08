Colton Man Arrested: John Anthony Ayala Accused of Sexual Relationship with 13-year-old Girl

A 39-year-old Colton man was arrested after authorities say he stalked and sent inappropriate text messages to a 13-year-old girl, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, identified as John Anthony Ayala, faces charges of PC646.9 (Stalking) and PC647.6 (Annoying/Molesting a Minor).

Deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station began investigating Ayala on Dec. 20, 2024, following reports that he had followed the victim and appeared at places he knew she would be. Ayala, who is a self-employed training coach and previously worked at Inland Peak Performance and F1 Training in San Bernardino, is accused of sending the victim inappropriate text messages before confronting her in person.

Highland deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at Ayala’s Colton residence, seizing multiple electronic devices. He was subsequently booked into the Central Detention Center.

“We believe there may be additional victims,” Deputy T. Houn said in a statement, urging anyone with information to come forward.

A photo of Ayala has been released by authorities in hopes of identifying any other potential victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy T. Houn at the Highland Sheriff’s Station at (909) 425-9793. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.

In response to the allegations, Inland Peak Performance and Wellness issued a statement clarifying Ayala’s limited affiliation with their organization:

“At Inland Peak Performance and Wellness, the safety and well-being of our athletes and their families are of the utmost importance. Recent allegations involving former independent instructor John Anthony Ayala have come to light, and we want to address these concerns directly and transparently. We want to clarify that John Anthony Ayala parted ways with Inland Peak Performance and Wellness between August and September. His departure was due to reasons entirely unrelated to the allegations now being discussed. Furthermore, all timelines and allegations indicate that the events in question occurred after John’s limited time with our organization.”

“It is important to emphasize that John Anthony Ayala is in no way, shape, or form affiliated with Inland Peak Performance and Wellness or our partners, holds ZERO ownership and never did despite what we verbalized to the community. We remain fully committed to assisting in any way possible to bring resolution and clarity to this unfortunate situation. Our hearts go out to all affected individuals, and we stand ready to support any investigative processes.”

Authorities continue to investigate and ask the public to remain vigilant. Anyone with further information regarding Ayala or related incidents is encouraged to contact the Highland Sheriff’s Station.