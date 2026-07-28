Riverside City Council Appoints Thomas Hatch as Interim City Manager

Riverside City Council unanimously appointed Thomas R. Hatch as interim city manager Tuesday, placing the longtime municipal administrator in charge of city operations while the council searches for a permanent city manager.

Hatch will begin serving Friday, July 31, and remain in the position until a permanent city manager is hired. The council also authorized the mayor pro tem to execute an employment agreement with Hatch.

The appointment marks the second phase of the city’s executive leadership transition.

Following the departure of Riverside’s previous city manager, the council asked Assistant City Manager Edward Enriquez to temporarily serve in the position while a search firm recruited candidates for the interim role.

Council members interviewed interim candidates in closed session before selecting Hatch. Enriquez will return to his regular duties as assistant city manager and chief financial officer and treasurer.

“The Council would like to thank Assistant City Manager Enriquez for his willingness to assume the role during the first phase of this transition,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. “He did an outstanding job during this initial phase and will now be able to resume his role as Assistant City Manager, providing critical oversight of the City’s finances.”

Last month, the council appointed Councilmember Steven Robillard to work with the mayor and council on the leadership transition, including the recruitment of interim and permanent city managers.

“Our responsibility was to find someone who could provide immediate stability while also preparing Riverside to attract an outstanding permanent City Manager,” Robillard said. “Tom Hatch has earned a reputation throughout Southern California for strengthening organizations during periods of transition. He understands that an interim city manager’s role is not simply to maintain operations, but to build confidence, implement the Council’s direction, and position the organization for long-term success. We are confident he is the right leader to guide Riverside through this important chapter.”

Hatch has 36 years of local government experience. He has worked for the cities of Walnut, Brea, South Pasadena, West Covina, El Monte, Costa Mesa, Orange, Santa Ana, Santa Fe Springs and Placentia, as well as Orange County.

He served as Costa Mesa’s city manager for more than seven years after spending five years as the city’s assistant city manager. Hatch also served as Orange County’s chief human resources officer, overseeing a workforce of approximately 16,000 employees.

He most recently served as interim city manager for Orange, Santa Fe Springs, Santa Ana and Placentia.

Hatch earned an associate degree from Mt. San Antonio College, a bachelor’s degree in political science from California State University, Fullerton, and a Master of Public Administration from Cal State Fullerton.

Under the employment agreement, Hatch will be paid $195.05 an hour. As a retiree under the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, he may work no more than 960 hours during a fiscal year.

Hatch will not receive additional city benefits or compensation, including paid vacation, sick leave or holidays.

The city has opened recruitment for a permanent city manager, beginning the third phase of the transition and complying with state law governing retired annuitant interim appointments.

The council plans to provide opportunities for community members to offer input on the experience, leadership qualities and professional background they want in Riverside’s next permanent city manager.

Robillard will continue coordinating the transition process with the council, including community engagement, candidate recruitment and the council’s selection process.