Carter High School’s Keiyne Galazo Sworn In As RUSD’s New Student Member

The Rialto Unified School District welcomed Keiyne Galazo, a dynamic and motivated senior from Wilmer Amina Carter High School, as she was sworn in as the newest Student Member recently.

Galazo will serve as the representative for the entire student body within the District for the 2023-2024 school year. She smiled proudly as she took the oath of office, which was administered by Board of Education President Stephanie E. Lewis, at the RUSD’s Board of Education Meeting on August 23. She was surrounded by her mom Kate Rabang, and her younger brother Ethan, who is a kindergarten student at Dunn Elementary School, and Carter High School Principal Dr. Robin McMillon as she took the oath.

“We are excited to have you join us, and we are excited to hear the voice of the students, who you represent,” stated Lewis as she welcomed Galazo into her new leadership position.

Galazo’s appointment to this esteemed position was the result of a thorough selection and interview process at her school site. When it came time to speak, Galazo confidently stepped up to the podium and stated that she is ready to serve. Expressing her humility at being selected, she said she is enthusiastic about the opportunity to represent her fellow students in the district. Galazo is poised to bring fresh perspectives and youthful energy as the District’s student voice.

“I’d like to thank everyone who is here, especially my mom and my little brother,” Galazo said. “I’m very excited about this new experience, and I’m really looking forward to hearing other people’s perspectives. I want to thank the Board of Education, and Superintendent Dr. Avila for this incredible opportunity to represent the students of the Rialto Unified School District.”

The Student Member serves for one school year. During her term, She will also be an active participant in school board meetings. She is able to vote on some agenda items and offer a student perspective to the Board of Education. Additionally, Galazo will take on a leadership role within the District Student Advisory Council, gain insights into the workings of public education, and deepen her understanding of educational administration.

Born in the Philippines and raised in Southern California, Galazo’s educational journey led her to Rialto after attending schools in the Los Angeles area. She arrived in Rialto for middle school, attending Ethel Kucera Middle School. Reflecting on those years, she recounted the challenges posed by the pandemic during her time in middle school. Now as she starts her final year of high school she cherishes her time at Carter High School and within the District.



“I love my high school and District,” Galazo stated.

Looking ahead to her future, Galazo has aspirations of becoming a registered nurse after graduating from Carter High School. Beyond her academic commitments, she enjoys spending her spare time immersed in reading and enjoying a wide range of music. Her musical tastes span from Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey to The Smiths and Fleetwood Mac, with a special admiration for the iconic Stevie Nicks.

Galazo’s addition to the Board of Education is a testament to the district’s commitment to fostering a collaborative environment that values the insights and ideas of its student body. With her fresh perspective and determination, Galazo is set to make a positive impact on the Rialto Unified School District.

Galazo follows Steven Gaytan, a Rialto High School graduate who served as Student Member during the 2022-2023 school year. The RUSD’s four high schools rotate student members each year. At the end of Galazo’s term, she will walk alongside the Board of Education during high school graduation ceremonies at the end of the school year.