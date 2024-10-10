On Monday, October 7, leaders of San Bernardino Youth Baseball (SBYB) visited Guadalupe Field at Sal Saavedra Park on the City’s westside to see the demolition underway as part of a $1.8 million renovation of the baseball field.

SBYB League President Brandon Ponce and Vice President Albert Castillo were joined by City of San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran, Council members Fred Shorett, Damon Alexander, and San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., walking the semi-demolished field and imagining what the field will look like in just a few months.

“I am thrilled to witness the transformation of Guadalupe Field and Sal Saavedra Park,” said San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran. “This project is about more than just infrastructure; it’s about building a stronger community.”

The project at the 2.25-acre park will replace the baseball field, renovate the existing snack bar and press box, upgrade the lighting, replace fencing, install new bleachers, build a new scoreboard, and install new park amenities.

“Growing up and playing here, I know how much this field means to this neighborhood. I want to recognize the efforts of Brandon Ponce, and the San Bernardino Pony League, their advocacy helped make this vision a reality. We are grateful to the City of San Bernardino, Mayor, City Council, and all the city staff who made this project happen.” said County Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., who secured $995,000 in funds for the project

Funding for the improvements came from both the San Bernardino City Council and County Board of Supervisors using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

By improving our parks, we create spaces for our children to play, learn, and grow,” added Tran. “Thank you to Supervisor Baca and the San Bernardino Youth Baseball organization for their continued support of our youth and this important project.”

Construction is expected to be completed in late spring/early summer of 2025.

San Bernardino Youth Baseball (SBYB) and is affiliated with PONY baseball. It has been in existence since 1962 and holds games at Guadalupe Field.