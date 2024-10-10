Letter to the Editor: Proven Leadership vs. Empty Promises – Why David Smith is the Clear Choice for EVWD

Dear Editor,

As a long-time resident of East Highlands Ranch, living just off Greenspot Road and Alta Vista, I’ve had the privilege of attending many East Valley Water District Board meetings over the years. It is from this front-row seat to the district’s decisions and progress that I feel compelled to write in support of David E. Smith for re-election as Governing Board Member.

David is not merely experienced—he has a proven track record of delivering real results for the people of this community. Under his leadership, we have seen transformative projects like the commissioning of the Sterling Natural Resource Center, which has been critical in enhancing water recycling and sustainability. His ability to secure honors such as the District of Distinction Accreditation Gold Level and the CSMFO Excellence Award for fiscal transparency and budget excellence underscores his commitment to responsible leadership.

His tenure on the board has never been about maintaining the status quo. In fact, his forward-thinking approach continues to drive innovation and fresh ideas, setting us up for future success. He understands that managing our water supply requires foresight, not complacency. His focus on building strong regional and national partnerships, along with his strategic planning for future water demands, proves that he’s not just thinking about today—he’s preparing for tomorrow.

David’s leadership has been about action, not aspiration. He has guided our district through complex projects while leading with transparency and integrity. His long-standing commitment to this community is why we’ve seen success after success during his time on the board.

This election isn’t just about experience—it’s about proven leadership that gets results. It’s about choosing someone who constantly puts the needs of the district first, someone who isn’t looking to build a political resume but is deeply invested in the long-term well-being of the people he serves.

I urge my fellow residents to vote for David E. Smith on November 5th. He’s the only candidate with the track record, the vision, and the dedication to continue leading East Valley Water District into a sustainable and successful future.

Sincerely,

Sasha Ramos

East Highlands Ranch Resident