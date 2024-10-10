October 12, 2024

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Letter to the Editor: Proven Leadership vs. Empty Promises – Why David Smith is the Clear Choice for EVWD

2 min read
2 days ago Guest Op-ed*

Dear Editor,

As a long-time resident of East Highlands Ranch, living just off Greenspot Road and Alta Vista, I’ve had the privilege of attending many East Valley Water District Board meetings over the years. It is from this front-row seat to the district’s decisions and progress that I feel compelled to write in support of David E. Smith for re-election as Governing Board Member.

David is not merely experienced—he has a proven track record of delivering real results for the people of this community. Under his leadership, we have seen transformative projects like the commissioning of the Sterling Natural Resource Center, which has been critical in enhancing water recycling and sustainability. His ability to secure honors such as the District of Distinction Accreditation Gold Level and the CSMFO Excellence Award for fiscal transparency and budget excellence underscores his commitment to responsible leadership.

His tenure on the board has never been about maintaining the status quo. In fact, his forward-thinking approach continues to drive innovation and fresh ideas, setting us up for future success. He understands that managing our water supply requires foresight, not complacency. His focus on building strong regional and national partnerships, along with his strategic planning for future water demands, proves that he’s not just thinking about today—he’s preparing for tomorrow.

David’s leadership has been about action, not aspiration. He has guided our district through complex projects while leading with transparency and integrity. His long-standing commitment to this community is why we’ve seen success after success during his time on the board.

This election isn’t just about experience—it’s about proven leadership that gets results. It’s about choosing someone who constantly puts the needs of the district first, someone who isn’t looking to build a political resume but is deeply invested in the long-term well-being of the people he serves.

I urge my fellow residents to vote for David E. Smith on November 5th. He’s the only candidate with the track record, the vision, and the dedication to continue leading East Valley Water District into a sustainable and successful future.

Sincerely,
Sasha Ramos
East Highlands Ranch Resident

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

San Bernardino Councilman Contradicts Police Misconduct Statements: SBPOA Op-Ed

1 year ago Guest Op-ed*
1 min read

Colton is ready to stand up to secondhand smoke

3 years ago Contributing Writer
3 min read

We are no longer waiting for the CPUC to do the right thing

4 years ago Guest Op-ed*

You may have missed

2 min read

Letter to the Editor: Proven Leadership vs. Empty Promises – Why David Smith is the Clear Choice for EVWD

2 days ago Guest Op-ed*
2 min read

City of San Bernardino Begins Renovation of Guadalupe Field at Sal Saavedra Park

2 days ago Community News
3 min read

The CIELO Fund Celebrates Raising $2 Million for Inland Empire’s Latino Community

2 days ago Community News
2 min read

Redlands East Valley High School Music Program Takes Over Europe Through the Ambassadors of Music European Tour of 2024

2 days ago Community News

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record