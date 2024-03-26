San Bernardino County Breaks Ground on $124M State-of-the-Art Valley Communications Center to Boost Response to Critical Incidents

A groundbreaking ceremony on March 19 marked the start of construction for the San Bernardino County Valley Communications Center, a $124 million project that is set to enhance response to critical incidents in the region. The three-story, 75,085 square-foot LEED-certified building, featuring a 200-foot tall communication tower, is set to become the primary Emergency Operations Center in the San Bernardino Valley.

Located at the southeast corner of E. Rialto Avenue and Lena Road, the facility will be operational 24/7, 365 days a year, even under extreme conditions. It will house the sheriff’s office, coroner, public administrator, office of emergency services, consolidated fire agencies, Inland Counties Emergency Medical Agency, and innovation and technology departments.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon D. Dicus emphasized the importance of the new center. “We’re getting a 3-story building that’s co-located between sheriff’s communication, CONFire communications, and the office of emergency services – these are all county resources that can be deployed with greater collaboration,” said Dicus. He also highlighted how the center would have been beneficial during the San Bernardino Terror Attack of 2015, improving the efficiency of response.

Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. echoed the sentiment, stating, “This is really about collaboration between all of our public safety agencies coming together in one building and being able to prepare for a natural disaster or responding to something like the terror attack we had on December 2, 2015, which we pray to God never happens again. But, being in a position to be able to respond to these critical incidents efficiently is key.” Baca also commended county staff for their work on the development and execution of the project.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon D. Dicus moments before shoveling the first bits of dirt over the project.

(Left to right) Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., Supervisor Dawn Rowe, Supervisor Curt Hagman, and San Bernardino County Fire Deputy Chief Martin Serna.

The facility is designed to be self-sufficient over an extended duration, with features such as base isolation, backup water systems, redundant generator systems, and technological redundancies. It also boasts a 700 kVA photovoltaic system and secure parking.

Dicus also took a moment to commend the dedication of dispatchers. “Folks no one understands the commitment of a dispatcher. Can you imagine sitting in their seat and they receive a 911 call – think about what they go through? Let’s say an officer involved shooting occurs or a firefighter is hurt, they are in silence until they get updates as to what is going on, but they still keep their head in the game and provide us with the necessary resources we need and they don’t skip a beat.”

Attendees of the groundbreaking ceremony received a commemorative coin as a symbol of the beginning of the project and the future of elevated public safety in the region. Over 300 people attended the event, marking a significant step forward in the County’s preparedness for emergencies.

Construction is set to be completed in October 2025, with contractor mobilization having been finalized in March 2024. Partners in the project include San Bernardino County Sheriffs, CONFire, Inland Counties Emergency Medical Agency, and San Bernardino County. The project’s green features include Gold LEED certification, and water and energy efficiency and conservation elements.

To learn more, visit sbcounty.gov.

(No specific order) San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran and Councilman Damon Alexander, Office of Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes, Office of Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, Office of Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez, and Office of Congresswoman Norma J. Torres presenting the County of San Bernardino with certificates of recognition.