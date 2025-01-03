IEHP Foundation Awards $4.6 Million to 40 San Bernardino and Riverside Nonprofits to Address Social Determinants of Health

The IEHP Foundation just awarded $2.3 million in grants to 40 San Bernardino and Riverside area nonprofits, part of a broader $4.6 million two-year investment through its inaugural Champions for Vibrant Health Leadership Network. The program, running from 2025 to 2026, aims to strengthen organizational infrastructure and develop leadership within community-based organizations (CBOs) addressing social determinants of health.

Selected nonprofits include Catholic Charities Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, Mary’s Mercy Center, Never Stop Grinding Impact, and Rainbow Pride Youth Alliance. These organizations will receive unrestricted funding, allowing them to allocate resources based on their unique needs, such as staffing, technology, and capital improvements.

Investing in Community Needs

Unrestricted funding offers nonprofits the flexibility to address operational gaps and invest in their long-term sustainability. IEHP Foundation CEO Greg Bradbard explained, “We are investing not only in the mission of these organizations but also in the leadership that will shape the future of the region. Nonprofits know their communities best and need the freedom to allocate funds where they’re most impactful.”

Grants were awarded based on alignment with the foundation’s focus on vital conditions, including humane housing, access to basic needs, meaningful work and wealth, and lifelong learning. Organizations with annual budgets under $1 million will receive $50,000 over two years, while those with budgets exceeding $1 million will receive up to $130,000.

Some organizations plan to use the grants for staffing, including hiring additional personnel and creating growth positions to enhance their capacity and serve more clients. Others highlighted the need for technology upgrades, such as new software and computers, to streamline their work. “For most organizations, it wasn’t just one thing,” said Bradbard. “The funding will support multiple projects, allowing them to accomplish various goals and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Empowering Local Leaders

The Leadership Network also provides quarterly training sessions and two multi-day retreats focused on skills such as communication, strategic thinking, succession planning, and team building. Emerging leaders from each organization will participate alongside executive leaders to build a pipeline of future directors.

Carolyn Fajardo, CEO of Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino, emphasized the program’s collaborative potential. “This opportunity will enhance our ability to collaborate effectively and create lasting, positive impacts for the communities we serve.” She also shared that the grant will help strengthen their nutrition-focused programs and build meaningful partnerships.

Darious Harris, CEO of Never Stop Grinding Impact, shared that the funding will help establish a community center in Rialto at 898 Rialto Avenue. The center will offer college and career readiness programs, tutoring, gang intervention initiatives, a boxing program and more. Harris added, “The skills they are teaching us through the Leadership Network are imperative on how to run our organizations more efficiently. To get paid to learn how to run an organization better is unbelievable and a true blessing.”

The second portion of Never Stop Grinding Impact’s funding will support its annual holiday drives in 2025, including a turkey giveaway and toy distribution. In 2024, the organization provided over 1,000 turkeys and distributed more than 3,500 toys to families in need.

Addressing Health Equity

San Bernardino, a region with significant health disparities, stands to benefit greatly from this initiative. The IEHP Foundation prioritized nonprofits that serve vulnerable populations, including low-income families, communities of color, and rural areas. “We recognize that local nonprofits are well-positioned as trusted messengers to the communities they serve,” said Bradbard.

Participating organizations will also contribute to policy advocacy through trips to Sacramento, amplifying the region’s needs for state-level health equity initiatives.

The IEHP Foundation’s commitment extends beyond financial support. By addressing social determinants of health, the initiative aims to create environments that promote physical and mental well-being. “Healthy neighborhoods are built on good housing, access to nutritious food, and spaces that encourage healthy behaviors,” Bradbard added.

Nonprofits Awarded in the San Bernardino area include:

Cedar House Life Change Center

Catholic Charities Riverside and San Bernardino Counties

Children’s Fund

Mary’s Mercy Center

Never Stop Grinding Impact

Operation New Hope

Rainbow Pride Youth Alliance

Sahaba Initiative Inc.

Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy

El Sol Neighborhood Educational Center

Inland Empire Community Collaborative (IECC)

For the full list of grant recipients and program details, visit iehpfoundation.org.