Colton Rotary Teen and Miss Colton Pageant Returns July 12 With New Social Media Honor

The Rotary Club of Colton will host its sixth annual Teen and Miss Colton Pageant on Sunday, July 12, at Whitmer Auditorium at Colton High School.

Doors open at 3 PM, and the pageant begins at 3:30 PM. at the auditorium, 777 W. Valley Blvd. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.

Eighteen contestants will compete this year in the Teen and Miss divisions, according to Erlinda Armendariz, president of the Colton Rotary Club. Contestants will be judged in four categories: interview, sportswear, evening gown and on-stage questions.

“The winners of the pageant will reign for the next year, attending events around Colton and representing the city throughout the Inland Empire,” Armendariz said.

The pageant season began June 4, when the Rotary Club hosted a meet-and-greet for contestants, parents, sponsors and club members. Sponsors were invited to randomly select contestants to support, giving participants and community partners an opportunity to connect before the pageant.

This year’s Miss contestants are Azari Perryman, Charlize Flores, Eriyah Delfin, Natali Caceres, Susan Galvan, Yolanda Leos and Kaitlyn Torrez.

Teen contestants are Chloe Garcia, Claire Wallace, Daisy Leos, Kaitlyn Garcia, Kayla Bustamante, Kaylee Banda, Madelyn Rodriguez, Melissa Alvarez, Melissa Walker, Roxyanne Tosu and Samantha Sandoval.

Armendariz said several additional awards will be presented during the pageant. The Rotary also plans to feature contestants on its social media pages, where community members can support participants by reacting to the contestant they would like to see receive a special recognition award.

The Rotary Club of Colton will also have a booth July 11 at the Colton birthday celebration, where residents can stop by and pick up a crown.