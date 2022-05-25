Colton Woman’s Club awards Youth Scholarship

At the May monthly business meeting, the Colton Woman’s Club awarded their annual Youth Scholarship to Maximo Ramos, Senior at Colton High School. Among six qualified entries, Maximo was awarded the $1,000 scholarship based on his academic record, written essay, and citizenship.

For over 40 years, the Colton Woman’s Club, located at the corner of No. Seventh Street and F Street, has offered a scholarship to a deserving senior who will be graduating and continuing their education at the college level. Maximo Ramos has stated, “My dreams and aspirations for my future are to attend college, and pursue a career in the business field or medical field.” During the interview, Maximo offered further explanation by saying that,” Either of these career choices will allow me to affect people’s lives directly.”

When the award presentation came up, Maximo accepted the opportunity to speak and explained that he had to face many challenges in his life, including the time when his mother developed cancer. As these situations presented themselves, Maximo took it upon himself to set his mind on continuing his education to the best of his ability, but do what he can to help his family, which includes his mother Veronica, and his younger brother Santiago.

In doing so, Maximo made sure the house was clean, and food was prepared during the time his mother went though difficult chemotherapy treatments. He also guided his brother with homework, and spent considerable time helping him deal with the stress of his mother being gone for long periods of time. In Maximo’s own words, “adaptability became crucial,” and that mind-set allowed him to persevere and keep his family together.

In considering this scholarship, the Colton Woman’s Club Scholarship Committee was unanimous in pointing out that Maximo had certainly learned a lot of life lessons throughout this period of time, and was thoughtfully evaluating his situation, the well-being of his family, and his own aspirations for the future. “He clearly demonstrates a maturity beyond his years,” commented Debbie Mount, Chair of the Scholarship Committee, who continued, “He is well-deserving and we know that the scholarship will be put to good use.” All the members of the Colton Woman’s Club agree, and would like to congratulate Maximo Ramos on this scholarship. In addition, the CWC wishes him well as he helps his family and continues his educational and career pursuits.

The Colton Woman’s Club has a rich history of local involvement and providing support for programs that benefit the community. Their efforts are to be commended, and their support of school programs, such as the youth scholarship continues to be a light that drives the community spirit to greater heights. For more information about the Colton Woman’s Club and its programs please contact the President, Judy Dishaw @ 951-505-2191.

For more information about CITY TALK, various community groups, Colton history, the trash clean-up, prayer list, Veteran Spotlight, Church Spotlight, Business Spotlight, community projects and events, neighborhood meetings, or the online live-stream programs, text or call Dr. G @ 909-213-3730. Dr. G is the founder of CITY TALK, a City Council Member and well-known community advocate. Questions and comments are always welcome.