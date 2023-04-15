Colton’s Next Generation of Tee-Ball Stars Celebrate Fredrick L. Venegas at Colton Opening Ceremonies

With the support of the city and its residents, these young athletes will undoubtedly continue to grow and develop their skills, forging lasting memories and friendships along the way.

The Colton Community Tee-ball League kicked off its opening ceremonies on April 3rd, celebrating the next generation of talented players and even honored a local legend.

With ten enthusiastic teams participating, community members gathered to cheer on the young athletes and mark the beginning of a new season.

One of the highlights of the opening ceremonies was the dedication of a field to Fredrick L. Venegas, a longtime supporter of the Colton Tee-ball League. Venegas has been an integral part of the league for 39 years, dedicating his time and energy to ensure its continued success. In recognition of his unwavering commitment, the league proudly named one of their fields the “Fredrick L. Venegas Field.”

Photo Alex Sanchez: Over 100 tee-ball stars joined the ceremony, with their parents proudly watching from the stands, cheering them on.

In attendance at the ceremony was Mayor Frank Navarro and Councilmember Dr. G, both of whom expressed their excitement for the upcoming season and praised the dedication of the league’s volunteers, coaches, and players.

Mayor Navarro emphasized the importance of community sports in fostering teamwork, discipline, and camaraderie among the youth, while Councilmember Dr. G highlighted the role these activities play in building a strong and vibrant community.

Photo Alex Sanchez: Colton Community Tee-ball League board of directors standing with local dignitaries at the conclusion of the opening ceremonies.

As the Colton Tee-ball League ushers in a new generation of talented players, the opening ceremonies served as a reminder of the power of community engagement and the lasting impact of dedicated individuals like Fredrick L. Venegas.