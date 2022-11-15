Colton’s Veterans Day Parade proudly honors dozens of military veterans from across the city

The City of Colton held its annual Veterans Day Parade on November 11th, which began on O Street, before concluding at Fleming Park with a recognition ceremony.

A little over four dozen local veterans were recognized and honored with a certificate for their dedication, selflessness, and bravery in serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Grand Terrace and Colton High School, and the latters ROTC program were present walking through O Street and across D Street.

As a handful of floats rolled through the middle of Colton, about 200 onlookers cheered on the parade participants and showed their appreciation by proudly donning red, white, and blue.

“The event began with the Color Guard initiating the 21 gun salute and presenting the colors in front of local dignitaries, veterans, and the public. Colton and Grand Terrace High School walked with the floats in the parade, it was really cool to see,” said Colton Photographer Alex Sanchez.

While there were only about four decorated floats, the floats that were present were intricately put together – featuring images of veterans, flags, banners, and more.

To learn more about the city of Colton, visit ci.colton.ca.us.